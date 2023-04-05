Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Marriage After God in the App
Listen to Marriage After God in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsKids & Family
Marriage After God

Marriage After God

Podcast Marriage After God
Podcast Marriage After God

Marriage After God

Aaron & Jennifer Smith
add
Marriage After God is a weekly marriage and family focused podcast hosted by Aaron and Jennifer Smith, authors of Thirty-One Prayers For My husband And Thirty-O...
More
Kids & FamilyParentingReligion & SpiritualityChristianitySociety & CultureRelationships
Marriage After God is a weekly marriage and family focused podcast hosted by Aaron and Jennifer Smith, authors of Thirty-One Prayers For My husband And Thirty-O...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 142
  • Navigating a Sexless Marriage: Advice and Hope for Couples
    Support this podcast, Become a Patron: https://marriageaftergod.com/patron or buy one of our many marriage resources: https://shop.marriageaftergod.comIn this episode, we open up about our personal struggle with a sexless marriage, something we grappled with for many years. We delve into our journey, discuss the common causes of a sexless marriage, and provide potential solutions that helped us and may help other couples too. While each couple's experience is unique, we hope our story provides guidance and hope to those facing a similar situation.Key Points Discussed:Understanding Our Issue: We emphasize that it's crucial not to define our entire marriage by sex. Although sex is a vital aspect of a marital relationship, it shouldn't overshadow the other elements that make a marriage meaningful.Dealing with Our Discouragement: We share how living in a sexless marriage can feel lonely and discouraging. We discuss the importance of identifying and challenging the lies and doubts that may arise in such times.Our Practical Solutions:  We explore the practical steps we took to address this issue in a way that aligns with our faith and spiritual beliefs.Avoiding External Pitfalls: We stress the importance of resisting the temptation to seek fulfillment outside the marriage through mediums like romance novels or pornography, which can worsen the situation rather than help.Maintaining Hope and Encouragement: We discuss our journey through a sexless marriage, which required maintaining a positive mindset, keeping faith, and continually encouraging each other.Prayer:Dear Lord,Thank you for the special gift of sex in marriage. We appreciate the way you designed to experience being one flesh in a physical way. We pray we would continually pursue one another and posture our hearts to be inviting and ready and willing to embrace each other. We pray over our marriage and specifically our sex in marriage that we would be blessed and fulfilled. Please help us to love one another and meet each others needs. We pray when we come together; it would be a positive experience.In Jesus’ name AMEN! 
    6/22/2023
    55:31
  • The Spiritual Impact of Everyday Habits: Insights from 'Habits Of The Household' by Justin Earley
    In this week's episode, we're picking up 'Habits Of The Household' by Justin Whitmel Earley. Join us as we delve into the seemingly mundane daily rituals that, in reality, hold a profound influence in our lives. We're all guilty of dismissing these small tasks as trivial - scrolling on our phone, deciding what to eat, or even how we put the kids to bed. However, it's time to reconsider their significance. After all, anything we do every day makes up a significant portion of our lives. Recognizing this is just the beginning.Earley's insightful and powerful book guides us on a journey of understanding, prompting us to re-evaluate these daily habits and, more importantly, teaching us how to leverage them for our good. It's not just about embracing the power of routine to transform our lives one day at a time but, more importantly, recognizing the spiritual purpose and ramifications of our daily habits. We discuss our key takeaways from the book, share personal experiences, and explore practical steps to implement these concepts.Whether you've read the book or not, this episode will open your eyes to the power of daily rituals and their potential to inspire dramatic change. Tune in for an enlightening discussion that will challenge you to look at your everyday habits in a new light. Get ready for an episode filled with valuable insights, compelling discussion, and a newfound appreciation for the little things that shape our lives.Grab the book here -> https://amzn.to/3P1xEpf  
    6/8/2023
    46:48
  • Sacred Intercession: The Power of Praying for Your Wife as Jesus Prays for His Church
    When a husband prays for his wife, he opens the gates of heaven and carries her over the threshold directly into the throne room of God. When a husband prays for his wife, he prays for himself since they are one. When a husband prays for his wife, he lays himself down in order to raise her up. The question is, will he pray?In this episode of the 'Marriage After God' podcast, hosts Aaron and Jennifer Smith discuss the transformative power of a husband praying for his wife. Drawing from biblical teachings, they highlight the integral role of prayer in Christian faith and everyday life. The Smiths explore the importance of a husband praying for his wife, emphasizing unity, protection, sanctification, joy, and mission, inspired by Jesus' High Priestly Prayer. They provide actionable insights on specific prayer points for your wife, such as spiritual growth, confidence, freedom from fear, and understanding her purpose. The episode encourages husbands to lead spiritually and support their wives emotionally, physically, and spiritually through prayer, fostering an extraordinary marriage. They also share personal experiences, offering a real-world perspective on the impact of prayer in marriage. The episode concludes with a heartfelt prayer for growth, unity, and divine guidance in marriage. Join the Smiths on a journey to strengthen your marriage through the power of prayer.--This week's episode is brought to you by our faithful patron team, which comprises listeners like you who faithfully and financially support this podcast and our daily marriage prayer emails. Thank you to all of our patron team for your support and prayers.If you have been enjoying our weekly podcast and would like to join the patron team to help support this show, please visit marriageaftergod.com/patron  
    5/25/2023
    44:54
  • Sacred Intercession: The Power of Praying for Your husband
    Join Our Patron Team -> marriageaftergod.com/patronJoin Our Free Daily Prayer Email -> marriageprayerchallenge.comBuy Our Best Selling Prayer Books -> shop.marriageaftergod.com Oswald Chambers once said, “We tend to use prayer as a last resort, but God wants it to be our first line of defense. We pray when there's nothing else we can do, but God wants us to pray before we do anything at all.”Often times we pray in the midst of our despair when we have exhausted all of our own wisdom and strength. When we don’t know what else to do. We finally humble ourselves and go to the one we hope will deliver us from the storm. What would our marriages look like and experience if we committed to a habit of prayer, surrendering to the Lord before any storm, listening to Him and letting Him lead us day in and day out, with our eyes set on Him?   Dear Lord, Thank You for our marriage. Thank you for the special relationship we get to experience and cultivate. We pray we would be intentional in how we love each other. We pray we would be courageous and bold in praying for one another. We pray we would feel inspired to pray all throughout the day for each other. In moments we feel great need or when we feel frustrated in marriage, please remind us and lead us to pray for our relationship. Thank You for the gift of prayer. We pray we would honor you by praying for each other often.In Jesus’ name AMEN!
    5/18/2023
    42:30
  • 7 ways to build an intimate relationship with god
    When God heard the cries of His people in Egypt under the harsh rule and oppression of their master, he sent Moses to bring them a message of hope and comfort. He had a plan not just to bring them out of there suffering but to draw them closer to Himself. He told Moses to tell the people that He would rescue them and redeem them with an outstretched arm.He said, “ I will take you to be my people, and I will be your God, and you shall know that I am the LORD your God, who has brought you out from under your burdens…” [Exo 6:7 ESV]Praise God that our listeners and subscribers grow every year, BUT naturally, so does the cost. So we decided to invite our listeners to partner with us to help cover the expenses to provide these resources for free.If you are interested in supporting this podcast and our daily prayer emailsPlease visit marriageaftergod.com/patron Also, if you haven't already, we would like to invite you to get our free daily prayer email. Please visit marriageprayerchallenge.com and sign up today. Share your fears, hurts and burdensDo you feel loved and closer to me when i share with you these types of things?[Psa 139:23 ESV] 23 Search me, O God, and know my heart! Try me and know my thoughts!Sharing your heart with God is making yourself known. Does he know all, yes but he still desires us to make ourselves know. To present our selvws before himShow appreciation, thanksgivingBeing thankful for your spouse is the antidote against discontentment and indifference. Being thankful to the Lord draws us nearer to him and keeps us near to him.[Psa 100:4 ESV] 4 Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name!Recognize the cost - veil was torn to let us in …matt 27 50 And Jesus cried out again with a loud voice and yielded up his spirit.51 And behold, the curtain of the temple was torn in two, from top to bottom. Ask Him what he wants, his will[Act 13:22 ESV] 22 And when he had removed him, he raised up David to be their king, of whom he testified and said, 'I have found in David the son of Jesse a man after my heart, who will do all my will.'Asking your spouse what they want to do, or eat, or would make them happy or would fill them up.Repentance[Rom 2:4 ESV] 4 Or do you presume on the riches of his kindness and forbearance and patience, not knowing that God's kindness is meant to lead you to repentance?God's love and kindness and patience is ment to lead us to repentance.Just like in marriage, true repentance from sins only build trust and intimacy.Having a repentant spirit, one that is not prideful or arrogant, will cause you to move toward God rather than away from himBe faithful - show up[Pro 20:6 ESV] 6 Many a man proclaims his own steadfast love, but a faithful man who can find?[Act 11:23 ESV] 23 When he came and saw the grace of God, he was glad, and he exhorted them all to remain faithful to the Lord with steadfast purpose,But remember how God God is. Our love and devotion is based on His faithfulness not ours.[2Ti 2:13 ESV] 13 if we are faithless, he remains faithful-- for he cannot deny himself.Never stop believing, and ask God to help you with any unbeleife like the blind man Jesus healed.Know him, his ways and to Trust him[Psa 37:5 ESV] 5 Commit your way to the LORD; trust in him, and he will act.We must know what his word says in order to know him and trust him - take time to readSaying yes to him with opportunity that gets You out of comfort helps To trust himRomans 11:33 E"Oh, the depth of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!" Worship and praiseMake worshiping a lifestyle,Music of coarseMusic can help us meditate on God’s goodness and his word.Other creative avenues of worship - poetry, art, using your talents to honor himBut more than music and praise, worship is an act of surrender.Surrendering to him, submitting yourself before him.[Job 1:20 ESV] 20 Then Job arose and tore his robe and shaved his head and fell on the ground and worshiped.Worship is a heart posture of laying your life down before God. and recognizing that you are lowly and in need.Humility, reverence, awe.Dear Lord, Thank you for providing a way for us to have a real relationship with You, an intimate and close relationship. Thank you for tearing the veil and giving us a mediator so that we can stand in your presence. We pray we would worship you and honor you all the days of our lives. We pray we would share our hearts with you and pray often. Lord, help us establish a solid habit of prayer. Please help us pray with each other more regularly. We pray our marriage honors You. Please continue to draw us closer to You and help us to engage with you in deep ways  In Jesus’ name AMEN!
    5/4/2023
    59:33

More Kids & Family podcasts

About Marriage After God

Marriage After God is a weekly marriage and family focused podcast hosted by Aaron and Jennifer Smith, authors of Thirty-One Prayers For My husband And Thirty-One Prayers For My Wife Marriage After God: Chasing Boldly After God's Purpose For Your Life Together. Marriage After God is intended to encourage, inspire and challenge marriages to chase boldly after God together and to cultivate an extraordinary marriage with each other. Stay tuned each week for awesome marriage encouragement. We hope that we can shine a light on why God has brought you and your spouse together and how you can pursue His purpose for your life and family with joy and excitement.
Podcast website

Listen to Marriage After God, Story Pirates and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Marriage After God

Marriage After God

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store