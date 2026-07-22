Cafe Mambo Ibiza

August is almost here, and Ibiza is in full swing. The sunsets are unforgettable, the energy is electric, and the soundtrack to the summer just keeps getting better. Week after week, the Mambo Booth has welcomed an incredible lineup of world class DJs alongside exciting new talent, creating unforgettable moments and making this another season to remember on the legendary Sunset Strip. And with plenty more still to come, summer 2026 shows no signs of slowing down.

Ryan McDermott is back with another handpicked selection of the hottest tracks making waves across Ibiza right now. So turn it up, wherever you are, and enjoy the ride.

This month’s show features brand new music from Alex Kenji, Merlin, NS Boulevard, TwoSlice and Café Mambo favourites Laura & Santiago, with plenty more along the way. This month’s guest mix comes courtesy of legendary Spanish DJ and producer Wally Lopez.

We are Café Mambo… We are Ibiza!

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