Taylor Otwell, creator of Laravel and CEO of Laravel LLC, joins Robby to reflect on his 14-year journey building and maintaining one of the most popular web frameworks in the world. From its PHP 5.3 origins to a full-time business with a 70-person team, Taylor shares what he's learned about code maintainability, developer experience, and what it means to evolve without overcomplicating things.He discusses the importance of simplicity in software design, why sticking to framework conventions leads to better long-term outcomes, and how his minimalist mindset continues to shape Laravel today. Taylor also opens up about the moment he felt out of ideas, how Laravel's 2024 funding round marked a new chapter, and what it's like to hand off more responsibility while staying involved in the open source core.Episode Highlights[00:01:07] Taylor's Definition of Maintainable Software Simplicity, understandability, and confidence in making changes are key themes in Taylor's approach to longevity in software.[00:02:13] Kenny vs. the Terminator: A Metaphor for Code Why Taylor believes software should be disposable and adaptable, not rigid and overbuilt.[00:05:39] Laravel's Unexpected Traction Taylor shares the early days of Laravel and the moment he realized the project had legs.[00:10:30] Who Laravel Is Built For Taylor talks about designing for the "average developer" and balancing his own preferences with those of a broader community.[00:14:50] Curating a Growing Project—Solo Despite Laravel's scale, Taylor remains the sole curator of the open source core and explains why that hasn't changed (yet).[00:18:00] From Scripts to Business How Laravel's first commercial product came out of a personal need—and pushed Taylor to go full time.[00:20:00] Making Breaking Changes Taylor explains Laravel's evolution and why he now tries to avoid breaking backward compatibility.[00:25:00] Stick to the Conventions The Laravel apps that age best are the ones that don't get too clever, Taylor says—because the clever dev always moves on.[00:27:00] Recognizing "Cleverness" as a Smell Advice for developers who may unknowingly be over-engineering their way into future technical debt.[00:30:00] Making Decisions by Comparing Real Code Taylor explains why he always brings discussions back to reality by looking at code side-by-side.[00:34:00] Dependency Injection vs. Facades Why most Laravel developers stick with facades, and how architectural trends have changed.[00:41:00] Laravel's Evolution Around Static Analysis Taylor talks about embracing PHP's maturing type system while staying true to the dynamic roots of the framework.[00:43:00] A Shift in Laravel's Testing Culture How Adam Wathan's course reshaped the community's approach to feature testing in Laravel apps.[00:48:09] What Keeps Laravel Interesting Now Taylor reflects on transitioning from solving his own problems to empowering a larger team—and why that's the new challenge.Resources & LinksLaravelLaravel ChangelogTaylor on X (Twitter)Taylor on BlueskyElements of Style – William Strunk Jr.Adam Wathan's "Test-Driven Laravel" course