Maya traces Galen's surprising move to Hollywood to become an actor. And she learns that his greatest asset in this new world is his past.

Deep in Slovakia, a ragtag team of filmmakers do their best to create a high-octane action film. Maya finally learns how her uncle's story was whitewashed.

Galen takes the helm as a director in a final bid for success. Maya revisits his other scripts and realizes what he was trying to say all along.

Maya returns to her aunties, nervous to tell them all that she's learned.

Like the DVD commentary of old, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Magnificent Jerk.

About Magnificent Jerk

About Magnificent Jerk

On the last day of her grandmother's life, journalist Maya Lin Sugarman finds a box of forgotten screenplays that sets her on a journey to uncover the truth about their author: her late uncle, Galen. She discovers that he was a leader of a Chinese gang, that he went to jail, and, in a final twist, that he poured his life story into a screenplay that was turned into a '90s Hollywood action movie…starring Rob Lowe, Burt Reynolds, and Ice-T.