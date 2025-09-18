Step into gothic Prague, where dangerous experiments are being carried out by historical legends John Dee and Edward Kelley under the rule of Emperor Rudolf II. A royal scribe sent by the Queen of England witnesses alchemy, angelic visions, and even golems brought to life for the emperor’s court.
Blending dark history, occult lore, and historical horror, this episode reveals the strange partnership that blurred the line between science and sorcery.
Fear and Loathing in Manila
The 1820 Manila Massacre was one of the most unsettling outbreaks of mob violence in Philippine history. Amid a deadly epidemic, fear twisted into superstition, and suspicion fell on foreigners accused of poisoning the city’s wells. In this episode of Lore and Crime, we bring you the story in two voices: first, through the eyes of a young Filipino groom whose bride’s sudden death drives him to seek vengeance; and through the testimony of French adventurer Paul Gautrin, who fought to survive and lead others to safety as the city burned. Blending true crime, history, and haunting drama, this episode explores how fear can become deadly, and how rumors can turn into mass hysteria.
The Last Wizard Trial of Lyon Part 2 of 2
The dark masses have ended, but Lyon’s unrest is only beginning. This episode uncovers the explosive silk workers’ revolt and the shocking sentencing of the accused wizards. What began with whispers of summoning and sorcery now collides with rebellion in the streets, as superstition, faith, and political power reach their breaking point.
Set in 1740s Lyon, a city balancing superstition with Enlightenment ideals, this true story exposes how fear and control shaped the fate of ordinary people caught in extraordinary trials. As the verdict falls, history and lore entwine to reveal one of France’s last confrontations with wizardry.
If you crave tales of dark history, true crime, and forgotten lore, don’t miss this true story.
The Last Wizard Trial of Lyon Part 1 of 2
18th-century Lyon, France. Between dark masses, whispered invocations, and the summoning of otherworldly forces the city is caught between the rise of Enlightenment ideals, and the shadow of superstition. This episode unravels the fascinating story of the last wizard trial in Lyon. Based on real historical events, this tale reveals how fear, faith, and power collided in a city known for its silk trade and cultural influence.
Discover the lives of those accused of sorcery, the political and religious tensions of the Ancien Régime, and the unsettling truths hidden beneath the elegance of Enlightenment France.
If you enjoy dark history, true crime, and lore-inspired storytelling, don’t miss this haunting journey into one of France’s forgotten trials.
The Epic of Gilgamesh
Step into the oldest surviving story known to mankind in this original poetic retelling of The Epic of Gilgamesh. In this special episode we follow the mighty King Gilgamesh as he grapples with mortality, power, and the ghost of his only friend, Enkidu. Set against the backdrop of Sumerian temples, and the wilds beyond Uruk, this immersive poetic narrative blends myth, history, and dread.
Perfect for fans of mythology, ancient history, and horror storytelling, this episode explores the blurred lines between legend and madness, all in a chilling poem form that pays tribute to the rhythm of ancient epics.
Lore and Crime is a narrated, immersive podcast that brings dark historical tales to life. Each original episode blends true crime with eerie folklore, unraveling forgotten murders, strange disappearances, and haunted legends from around the globe.