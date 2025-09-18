The Last Wizard Trial of Lyon Part 1 of 2

18th-century Lyon, France. Between dark masses, whispered invocations, and the summoning of otherworldly forces the city is caught between the rise of Enlightenment ideals, and the shadow of superstition. This episode unravels the fascinating story of the last wizard trial in Lyon. Based on real historical events, this tale reveals how fear, faith, and power collided in a city known for its silk trade and cultural influence. Discover the lives of those accused of sorcery, the political and religious tensions of the Ancien Régime, and the unsettling truths hidden beneath the elegance of Enlightenment France. If you enjoy dark history, true crime, and lore-inspired storytelling, don’t miss this haunting journey into one of France’s forgotten trials.