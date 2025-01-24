Looking Through Antique Telescopes (with John Briggs)
Dean chats with one of the all-time experts in antique telescopes and curator of the most unique telescope museum, the Astronomical Lyceum in New Mexico, John Briggs.This episode uses the song "Almond Biter", Blue Dot Sessions, Free Music Archive, CC BY-NC.Send us your thoughts at [email protected] or post them on social media using #lookinguppodcastFind Us Online: Twitter: @lookinguppod @deanregas, Instagram: @917wvxu @deanregas, Tiktok: @cincinnatipublicradio @astronomerdean, Episode transcript: www.wvxu.org/podcast/looking-up, More from Dean: www.astrodean.com
--------
15:07
The Pluto Killer (with Mike Brown)
Dean chats with Mike Brown, the so-called "killer of Pluto," about why Pluto was demoted from planet status and how people have reacted to the change. And about a new planet that might take it's place!
--------
14:51
ARCHIVE SELECT: Maria Mitchell's Comet (with Maria Popova)
This holiday season we are re-releasing an episode of Looking Up that was a 2024 Excellence in Journalism Recipient from the Society of Professional Journalists Awards! Dean chats with author Maria Popova about the first recognized female astronomer in the United States, Maria Mitchell. Listen to learn about her exciting comet discovery, and the best way to catch a comet sighting yourself!
--------
17:57
METI Messaging to Extraterrestrial Intelligence (with Julia DeMarines)
Dean explores METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) with astrobiologist Julia DeMarines. Discover the potential risks and rewards of humanity 'making noise' in the cosmos.
--------
15:37
How to Catch a Cosmic Ray (with Dr. Scott Nutter)
Have you ever heard someone say, "We are all made of stardust"? Dr. Scott Nutter, Regents Professor of Physics at Northern Kentucky University, takes Dean on a scientific adventure to the Arctic to learn more.
Join Dean Regas, astronomer, author, and space expert on a journey through the stars! Guests from all over the globe bring their knowledge and passion about today’s latest scientific discoveries and advancements. From eclipses to supernovas, from rockets to rovers; there’s a whole universe to explore! Dean is the author of “How to Teach Grown-Ups About Pluto” and “100 Things to See in the Night Sky” and was the longtime host of PBS' Stargazers television program. Looking Up is a production of Cincinnati Public Radio.