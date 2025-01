ARCHIVE SELECT: Maria Mitchell's Comet (with Maria Popova)

This holiday season we are re-releasing an episode of Looking Up that was a 2024 Excellence in Journalism Recipient from the Society of Professional Journalists Awards! Dean chats with author Maria Popova about the first recognized female astronomer in the United States, Maria Mitchell. Listen to learn about her exciting comet discovery, and the best way to catch a comet sighting yourself!