Episode 117: Federal Update – 2025 A Political Patchwork of Possibility
In this episode, Host Zack Fink speaks with Federal Practice Chair, Jonathan McCollum and Jake Roach, Associate Director of Government Relations from our DHC offices in Washington DC. Jonathan and Jake talk in-depth about our federal practice which includes mostly New York-based entities and non-profits. In addition to the processes for securing federal money, they discuss […]
29:33
Episode 116: Somos ’24 – More Than Before Conference Recap with Sean & Bianca
Lobbying Insider Episode 116: Somos ’24 – More Than Before: Conference Recap with Sean Crowley & Bianca Rajpersaud Host Zack Fink, sat down with colleagues Bianca Rajpersaud, and Sean Crowley, to recap the Somos ’24 Annual Conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico from November 6-10. This year DHC hosted a panel discussion on M/WBE Contractor Growth: Challenges & […]
27:21
Episode 115: Gov. Hochul’s Landmark Deal – Paving the Way for Affordable Housing Across NYS
Lobbying Insider Episode 115: “Governor Hochul’s Landmark Deal – Paving the Way for Affordable Housing Across New York State” With Special Guests: Carlo Scissura, President & CEO of the New York Building Congress and DHC Senior Advisor, Lou Coletti, former President & CEO of the Building Trades Employers Association (BTEA). In this episode of the […]
31:21
AutoTech Triumph: NYS Bill Passes Amid Congestion Pricing Standoff
Lobbying Insider Episode 114: AutoTech Triumph: NYS Bill Passes Amid Congestion Pricing Standoff – with Connor Shaw, Political Director at IUJAT and NYS Assemblymember Kenny Burgos This episode of the “Lobbying Insider” with Host Zack Fink features our client Connor Shaw, Political Director for the International Union of Journeymen and Allied Trades (IUJAT), and New […]
29:50
Zoning In On Land Use in Mayor Adams’ City of Yes
Lobbying Insider Episode 113: Zoning in on Land Use in NYC Mayor Adams’ “City of Yes” – with Howard Weiss & Lou Coletti Mayor Adams is looking to have the full slate of “City of Yes” approved by the New York City Council. It’s a zoning proposal for a more equitable and sustainable city, according […]
