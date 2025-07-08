Live On 4 Legs: Pearl Jam Podcast

The 1995 tour was one of the most tumultuous for Pearl Jam in their history. Their Ticketmaster boycott was in full effect, so while shows were more affordable for their audience, tickets were tougher to acquire and venues were at a premium. Eddie at this time is dealing with struggles of being in the spotlight, and instead of opting to travel with the band, he spins records in a van driving from location to location on tour. There are historic shows that happen on this run like Red Rocks and Soldier Field, but everything comes to a head when they reach San Francisco. The night before the show, Ed comes down with a case of food poisoning and needs to take a trip to the ER. After getting IV fluids, he is still completely sick when it comes show time. However, he goes out there, makes it through seven songs and then walks off the stage no longer capable of playing. This episode looks back 30 years later after the infamous incident at Golden Gate Park.
As luck would have it, Neil Young happened to be there that day originally slated to make a guest appearance prior to the Mirror Ball record's release three days later. While it was certainly a huge benefit to have him on hand in a desperate time of need, the crowd paid to see Eddie. They were restless throughout the entire set having to sit through unreleased songs off a brand new record in an unfathomable heat for San Francisco. For as incredible as the band's efforts were in this moment, winning over the crowd was a fruitless task.
This is a jam packed episode with a lot to talk about. We'll cover the era and how the fallout from this show just narrowly avoided a break up, we'll talk about the crowd's reactions, Eddie's struggles and some of the oddities in song selection that included not one, but TWO versions of Rockin' In The Free World! We'll also invite our good friend, Mar Vigil, on to discuss what it was like to be there on that day.
