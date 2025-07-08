Live On 4 Legs: Pearl Jam Podcast

Matt Cameron Retirement Roundtable

On July 7th, 2025, the news broke that Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam's drummer for the last 27 years, would be stepping down effective immediately. It was a stunning revelation to the Pearl Jam world. As a unit, this band has been at the top of their game creating seven studio albums and hundreds of memorable live shows with Cameron behind the dish. But with the band having reached their 60's now, the idea of them lasting forever was untenable. We just didn't expect it to come so soon. As we do in this podcast community during times like these, we gathered together to share all of our personal reactions to Matt Cameron leaving. You'll hear some familiar podcast voices, and a few new ones as well as we navigate through this difficult time. It was a therapeutic discussion. No speculations or predictions, just pure admiration for someone who was one of the best to ever do it. Our hope is that this can be as therapeutic for you the listener as it was for all of us, so please take a listen and feel free to share your own thoughts about what happened through any of our social media platforms.