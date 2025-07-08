Powered by RND
Live On 4 Legs: Pearl Jam Podcast
Randy Sobel & Javier Hervas
  • Matt Cameron Retirement Roundtable
    On July 7th, 2025, the news broke that Matt Cameron, Pearl Jam's drummer for the last 27 years, would be stepping down effective immediately. It was a stunning revelation to the Pearl Jam world. As a unit, this band has been at the top of their game creating seven studio albums and hundreds of memorable live shows with Cameron behind the dish. But with the band having reached their 60's now, the idea of them lasting forever was untenable. We just didn't expect it to come so soon. As we do in this podcast community during times like these, we gathered together to share all of our personal reactions to Matt Cameron leaving. You'll hear some familiar podcast voices, and a few new ones as well as we navigate through this difficult time. It was a therapeutic discussion. No speculations or predictions, just pure admiration for someone who was one of the best to ever do it. Our hope is that this can be as therapeutic for you the listener as it was for all of us, so please take a listen and feel free to share your own thoughts about what happened through any of our social media platforms.
    --------  
    1:18:40
  • Remembering Roskilde 25 Years Later - Part 2
    On June 30th, 2000, Pearl Jam headlined the Roskilde Festival in Denmark while touring Europe for their Binaural album. About an hour after they took the stage, there was a sudden surge towards the front. Multiple fans lost their footing on the muddy terrain, and some were trampled. The outcome is one of the worst tragedies in live music history as the lives of nine fans were lost. This incident permanently changed the lives of each member of Pearl Jam, and everything from that point forward about their live show changed. From heightened security, to a renewed sense of empathy and compassion, their goal was to ensure that nothing like Roskilde would ever happen at one of their shows again. They've made good on that promise. On the 25th anniversary, we look back and examine the stories and healing process that followed in the aftermath. Part two takes a look at the band's return to Copenhagen for the first time since the tragedy, how general admission at shows would slowly be reinstated over time and powerful performances of Black and Love Boat Captain played at pivotal moments where they paid tribute to the families who lost loved ones. You'll get to hear from our esteemed panel who will share their personal stories of how they reacted to the incident, and will discuss why sticking together was always the best and only option for the band. Make sure you check out the part one episode of this series if you wish to hear this story told chronologically. Visit the Concertpedia - http://liveon4legs.com Contact the Show - [email protected] Donate to the Show - http://patreon.com./liveon4legs
    --------  
    59:08
  • Remembering Roskilde 25 Years Later - Part 1
    On June 30th, 2000, Pearl Jam headlined the Roskilde Festival in Denmark while touring Europe for their Binaural album. About an hour after they took the stage, there was a sudden surge towards the front. Multiple fans lost their footing on the muddy terrain, and some were trampled. The outcome is one of the worst tragedies in live music history as the lives of nine fans were lost. This incident permanently changed the lives of each member of Pearl Jam, and everything from that point forward about their live show changed. From heightened security, to a renewed sense of empathy and compassion, their goal was to ensure that nothing like Roskilde would ever happen at one of their shows again. They've made good on that promise. On the 25th anniversary, we look back and examine the stories and healing process that followed in the aftermath. We'll share powerful performances of songs from the 2000 tour and how Eddie's song writing at that time was impacted by the incident. Joining us on this episode is author of the PJ20 book, Jonathan Cohen, to bring perspective to the story, and we invite Pearl Jam community members on to share their personal stories, including witnessing the band at their Virginia Beach show, and one of the nine live performances of Arc. Please stay tuned for Part 2 which should be released shortly after the release of this episode. Visit the Concertpedia - http://liveon4legs.com Contact the show - [email protected] Donate to the Show - http://patreon.com/liveon4legs
    --------  
    57:46
  • Episode 337: Golden Gate Park - 6/24/1995
    The 1995 tour was one of the most tumultuous for Pearl Jam in their history. Their Ticketmaster boycott was in full effect, so while shows were more affordable for their audience, tickets were tougher to acquire and venues were at a premium. Eddie at this time is dealing with struggles of being in the spotlight, and instead of opting to travel with the band, he spins records in a van driving from location to location on tour. There are historic shows that happen on this run like Red Rocks and Soldier Field, but everything comes to a head when they reach San Francisco. The night before the show, Ed comes down with a case of food poisoning and needs to take a trip to the ER. After getting IV fluids, he is still completely sick when it comes show time. However, he goes out there, makes it through seven songs and then walks off the stage no longer capable of playing. This episode looks back 30 years later after the infamous incident at Golden Gate Park. As luck would have it, Neil Young happened to be there that day originally slated to make a guest appearance prior to the Mirror Ball record's release three days later. While it was certainly a huge benefit to have him on hand in a desperate time of need, the crowd paid to see Eddie. They were restless throughout the entire set having to sit through unreleased songs off a brand new record in an unfathomable heat for San Francisco. For as incredible as the band's efforts were in this moment, winning over the crowd was a fruitless task. This is a jam packed episode with a lot to talk about. We'll cover the era and how the fallout from this show just narrowly avoided a break up, we'll talk about the crowd's reactions, Eddie's struggles and some of the oddities in song selection that included not one, but TWO versions of Rockin' In The Free World! We'll also invite our good friend, Mar Vigil, on to discuss what it was like to be there on that day. Visit the Concertpedia - http://liveon4legs.com Contact the Show - [email protected] Donate to the Show - http://patreon.com/liveon4legs
    --------  
    2:06:58
  • Hallucinogenic Recipe Episode 8 - Summer 1995
    We are celebrating the 30 year anniversary of one of Pearl Jam's most memorable tour runs from the summer of 1995. There's a plethora of incredible moments and shows from this year, ranging from two performances at Red Rocks including a special sit down set on night 2, the infamous Polo Fields show that Ed had to leave early due to illness, and the popular Soldier Field show which is considered one of the best in their history. This episode is a part of our Hallucinogenic Recipe series that not just covers the important moments from an era of Pearl Jam, but puts emphasis on the bootleg tape trading that was rampant during the mid-1990's. Patrick Boegel and Brian Horwitz host and bring you back to a simpler time where bootlegs weren't as readily as they are now. The summer of 1995 featured some incredible moments that were highly sought after in the trader world, and they'll get deep into moments such as No Jeremy, Falling Down, Maggot Brain, Everyday People and the evolution in Pearl Jam's live performances during this era. If you enjoyed this episode and would like to hear more stories just like these, this entire series is available on our Patreon at http://patreon.com/liveon4legs. If you have any future episode requests that you'd like to see in this series, please send us an email at [email protected]! Visit the Concertpedia - http://liveon4legs.com
    --------  
    1:13:27

About Live On 4 Legs: Pearl Jam Podcast

This Pearl Jam podcast revisits the best live shows in their 30+ year history. From breaking down every setlist to telling the stories from every era, we provide comprehensive insight into the history of one of the best live bands to ever do it. But most of all, we're here to preserve the memories from your favorite shows that you've attended.
