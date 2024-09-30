Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicLittle Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations
Listen to Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations in the App
Listen to Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations

Podcast Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations
Coolest Conversations with the Mighty Manfred:
Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations presented by Hard Rock Cafe are a series of interviews with The Mighty Manfred (frontman and driving ...
MusicMusic InterviewsSociety & CultureDocumentaryArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 321
  • Gail Martin: Coolest Conversation 1/1/2025
    The Mighty Manfred's guest this week is Gail Martin, the daughter of Dean Martin. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Dean Martin is one of our Coolest Songs in the World this week! Join the Mighty Manfred and Gail Martin for this week's Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock
    --------  
    15:34
  • Chris Wonzer: Coolest Conversation 12/18/2024
    The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Chris Wonzer. Chris Wonzer produced the recently released Michael Des Barres album, “It’s Only Rock n Roll,” which features our Coolest Song in the World this week, “Fox On The Run.” Join the Mighty Manfred and Chris Wonzer for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock
    --------  
    29:31
  • Chuck Prophet: Coolest Conversation 12/15/2024
    The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Chuck Prophet. “First Came The Thunder” by Chuck Prophet with ¿Qiensave? is our Coolest Song in the World this week. Join the Mighty Manfred and Chuck Prophet for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock
    --------  
    41:47
  • Amy Gore: Coolest Conversation 12/04/2024
    The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Amy Gore. In 1997, she founded the Gore Gore Girls, the first of a handful of all-female bands of the garage rock genre. Join the Mighty Manfred and Amy Gore for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock
    --------  
    42:58
  • Ken Fox: Coolest Conversation 11/25/2024
    The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Ken Fox of The Fleshtones. “Way Of The World” is our Coolest Song in the World this week. Join the Mighty Manfred and Ken Fox for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock
    --------  
    26:36

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations

Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations presented by Hard Rock Cafe are a series of interviews with The Mighty Manfred (frontman and driving force behind Garage Rock band The Woggles) and artists who have been chosen by Little Steven Van Zandt as the “Coolest Song In The World This Week” in Little Steven's Underground Garage. Past guests have included Tom Petty, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Carlos Santana, and many more. Coolest Conversations airs live every Friday at 2:00 PM ET on SiriusXM Ch. 21 and is posted online that Monday. Every Wednesday a "Coolest Conversation" from the past is posted too.
Podcast website

Listen to Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations, A History of Rock Music in 500 Songs and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/5/2025 - 10:28:15 AM