The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Ken Fox of The Fleshtones. “Way Of The World” is our Coolest Song in the World this week. Join the Mighty Manfred and Ken Fox for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock

The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Amy Gore. In 1997, she founded the Gore Gore Girls, the first of a handful of all-female bands of the garage rock genre. Join the Mighty Manfred and Amy Gore for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock

The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Chuck Prophet. “First Came The Thunder” by Chuck Prophet with ¿Qiensave? is our Coolest Song in the World this week. Join the Mighty Manfred and Chuck Prophet for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock

The Mighty Manfred’s guest this week is Chris Wonzer. Chris Wonzer produced the recently released Michael Des Barres album, “It’s Only Rock n Roll,” which features our Coolest Song in the World this week, “Fox On The Run.” Join the Mighty Manfred and Chris Wonzer for this week’s Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock

The Mighty Manfred's guest this week is Gail Martin, the daughter of Dean Martin. “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” by Dean Martin is one of our Coolest Songs in the World this week! Join the Mighty Manfred and Gail Martin for this week's Coolest Conversation, presented by Hard Rock

About Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations

Little Steven's Underground Garage - Coolest Conversations presented by Hard Rock Cafe are a series of interviews with The Mighty Manfred (frontman and driving force behind Garage Rock band The Woggles) and artists who have been chosen by Little Steven Van Zandt as the “Coolest Song In The World This Week” in Little Steven's Underground Garage. Past guests have included Tom Petty, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Carlos Santana, and many more. Coolest Conversations airs live every Friday at 2:00 PM ET on SiriusXM Ch. 21 and is posted online that Monday. Every Wednesday a "Coolest Conversation" from the past is posted too.