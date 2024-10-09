LENT: 40 Reflections and Mystical Revelations on the Passion

How startling it is to hear Christ's outcry in the Garden: “Remove this cup from Me!” Is any prayer of Our Lord more unsettling than this? Hearing it, we are tempted to think that in this terrible moment, Jesus lost His courage, faltered in His resolve, shrank from His mission. Yet Jesus was not stumbling spiritually...Jesus withdrew from them about a stone’s throw, and knelt down and prayed, “Father, if Thou art willing, remove this cup from Me; nevertheless, not my will, but Thine be done.” And there appeared to Him an angel from heaven, strengthening Him. And being in an agony He prayed more earnestly; and His sweat became like great drops of blood falling down upon the ground. – Luke 22:41–45With excerpts from:The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ by Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich (https://bit.ly/3kaeP6l)The Mystical City of God by Ven. Mary of Agreda (https://bit.ly/3IhySaO)GET THE BOOK - The Passion: Reflections on the Suffering and Death of Jesus Christ by Paul Thigpen (https://bit.ly/3IiSNpM)
5:52
Day 2: Satan's Accusations and Temptations
Satan, defeated by Our Lord in the wilderness before His public ministry began, had retreated until an opportunity arose to engage Him again. What better opportunity than the agonized hours in Gethsemane?Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan, and was led by the Spirit for forty days in the wilderness, tempted by the Devil. ... And when the Devil had ended every temptation, he departed from Him until an opportune time. – Luke 4:1–2, 13
6:15
Day 1: Christ's Vision of the World's Sins
Here we begin with the Stations of the Cross, in the Garden of Gethsemane. We must imagine the crushing grief Christ felt – even before His physical torture commenced – knowing what awaited Him, as the wretched gravity of the sin of a whole world weighed down on him.Jesus went with them to a place called Gethsemane, and He said to His disciples, "Sit here, while I go over there and pray." And taking with Him Peter and the two sons of Zebedee, He began to be troubled and full of grief. Then He said to them, "My soul is very sorrowful, even to death; remain here, and watch with Me." Then going a little farther, He fell on His face and prayed. – Matthew 26:36–39
6:03
Introduction: His Blood Be On Us and On Our Children
Paul Thigpen sets the stage for a Lenten journey like no other. He reminds us of the value of meditating on Christ's Passion, not just during Lent, but year-round. And he introduces us to two mystics whose compelling visions of the Passion have inspired generations to saintlier living. Along the way, Paul considers the following questions:What do you contemplate when you look upon a crucifix?What do we stand to gain when we follow Christ in His Passion, examining each key scene from the Gospels?How do the private revelations of the mystics hold up a mirror to ourselves?
About LENT: 40 Reflections and Mystical Revelations on the Passion
Follow Christ on his journey to Calvary with 40 devotional reflections, meditations, prayers, and excerpts from the mystical visions of Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich and Venerable Maria of Agreda. Watch with Jesus as He prays in the Garden of Gethsemane. Grieve beside Him as He stands trial. Climb with Him on the way to Golgotha. And mourn with His Blessed Mother at the foot of the Cross. Contemplate the roles of Mary, Peter, Judas, Herod, Pilate, Simon the Cyrene, and Dismas the Good Thief . . . and, of course, Satan, whose hope of victory over Jesus is dashed in the end. LENT: 40 Reflections and Mystical Revelations on the Passion is written and compiled by Paul Thigpen and brought to you by TAN.