LENT: 40 Reflections and Mystical Revelations on the Passion

Introduction: His Blood Be On Us and On Our Children

Paul Thigpen sets the stage for a Lenten journey like no other. He reminds us of the value of meditating on Christ's Passion, not just during Lent, but year-round. And he introduces us to two mystics whose compelling visions of the Passion have inspired generations to saintlier living. Along the way, Paul considers the following questions:What do you contemplate when you look upon a crucifix?What do we stand to gain when we follow Christ in His Passion, examining each key scene from the Gospels?How do the private revelations of the mystics hold up a mirror to ourselves?With excerpts from:The Dolorous Passion of Our Lord Jesus Christ by Bl. Anne Catherine Emmerich (https://bit.ly/3kaeP6l)The Mystical City of God by Ven. Mary of Agreda (https://bit.ly/3IhySaO)GET THE BOOK - The Passion: Reflections on the Suffering and Death of Jesus Christ by Paul Thigpen (https://bit.ly/3IiSNpM)