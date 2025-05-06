Powered by RND
Kevin Clark and Rafael Conde
  • 256: Audio Asterisk
    It's with a heavy heart that we announce that we're going to be saying farewell to the show. We talk through why we wanted to do the show in the first place, and making the difficult decision to end it after 8 years.Show Notes Read the farewell letter on our website Hosts Kevin Clark (@vernalkick) Rafael Conde (@rafahari)
    --------  
    38:52
  • 255: Fist Sized Button, with Matthaeus Krenn
    This week we are joined by best friend of the show, Matthaeus Krenn to go deep on Apple's Vision Pro. Sponsors GuideGuide: A plugin for powerful guides and grids in your favorite tools. Get 20% off with the promo code "layoutfm". Show Notes Matthaeus KrennVROSMastodonRecommendations Electric mosquito racketApple Watch Leather Link BandBelkin BoostCharge ProSiloBolia.com Hosts Kevin Clark (@vernalkick) Rafael Conde (@rafahari)
    --------  
    1:57:40
  • 254: Milanese Battery Belt
    This week we go over what we think Apple will announce at WWDC and capture our thoughts on Apple's much-rumored upcoming VR headset, ahead of the event in two weeks. Sponsors GuideGuide: A plugin for powerful guides and grids in your favorite tools. Get 20% off with the promo code "layoutfm". Follow Up Frederique MattiLogic Pro for iPadFinal Cut Pro for iPadShow Notes WWDC 2023PSVR2Recommendations PortalBeef Hosts Kevin Clark (@vernalkick) Rafael Conde (@rafahari)
    --------  
    50:29
  • 253: Designer to Artist, with Frederique Matti
    This week, Rafa is joined by special guest Frederique Matti, to talk about her move away from tech into art. Sponsors GuideGuide: A plugin for powerful guides and grids in your favorite tools. Get 20% off with the promo code "layoutfm".,Userbit: Everything your UX team needs to understand users and make smart product decisions. Follow Up Layout 186: Photoshop for Motorcycles (feat. Frederique Matti)Illustrator for iPadProcreateApple brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPadShow Notes Frederique MattiFreddie’s StoreTwitterBlueskyPosts.CVMastodonInstagramRecommendations HBO’s Succession PodcastStar Wars Jedi: Survivor™Relive the Story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — NintendoZelda: Breath of the Wild - The Story Before Tears of the Kingdom (Lore Recap) — Zeltik Hosts Kevin Clark (@vernalkick) Rafael Conde (@rafahari)
    --------  
    44:10
  • 252: Adventures Learning 3D
    This week, Kevin talks about his experiences learning 3D modelling and switching from Cinema 4D to Blender. Sponsors Userbit: Everything your UX team needs to understand users and make smart product decisions. Show Notes Kevin's rendersArthur's Nosh BarAesop BottleBathroomIce Cream ShopIce Cream ContaineriPhone 14 Pro BackiPhone 14 Pro Front10 years later and I still think about this blog post daily, and I haven't used #000 for anything (except text) sinceCinema 4DGrayscale Gorilla3D for DesignersBlenderAesop, the Cult-Favorite Skin Care Brand, Will Be Acquired by L’Oréal — The New York TimesIvorySketch One Layer ChallengeAdam Whitcroft's Apollo iconRecommendations Men’s Tree Dasher 2Sleeve 2 Hosts Kevin Clark (@vernalkick) Rafael Conde (@rafahari)
    --------  
    33:43

TechnologyNewsTech News

