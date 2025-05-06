253: Designer to Artist, with Frederique Matti

This week, Rafa is joined by special guest Frederique Matti, to talk about her move away from tech into art. Follow Up Layout 186: Photoshop for Motorcycles (feat. Frederique Matti) Illustrator for iPad Procreate Apple brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to iPad Show Notes Frederique Matti Recommendations HBO's Succession Podcast Star Wars Jedi: Survivor™ Relive the Story of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — Nintendo Zelda: Breath of the Wild - The Story Before Tears of the Kingdom (Lore Recap) — Zeltik Hosts Kevin Clark (@vernalkick) Rafael Conde (@rafahari)