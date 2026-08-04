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316 episodes
- The Victorian parliament has published a groundbreaking inquiry into the recruitment methods and impacts of cults and organised fringe groups.
Among the inquiry's recommendations are world-first laws to criminalise coercive control behaviours by groups.
- It's 150 years since the birth of William Ah Ket, Australia's first lawyer of Chinese descent.
He was involved in two significant legal victories that kicked back against laws that discriminated against Asian Australians in the early 20th century.
The Law Report explores the life and career of this remarkable Australian, his achievements and how his legacy resonates today.
- This year marks 50 years of the Family Law Act – legislation that revolutionised the way Australians divorce. Two former family law judges sit down with Damien Carrick to revisit a time before no-fault divorce, when unhappy spouses often employed private detectives to prove adultery.
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About Law Report
From courtroom dramas to miscarriages of justice, to how the law affects you — and so much more. The Law Report is your accessible guide to the big legal stories unfolding in Australia and across the world.Podcast website
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