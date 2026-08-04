Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentLaw Report
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Law Report
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Law Report

ABC Australia
GovernmentNews
Law Report
Latest episode

316 episodes

  • Law Report

    How should the law respond to cults and groups that coerce and control?

    08/04/2026 | 29 mins.
    The Victorian parliament has published a groundbreaking inquiry into the recruitment methods and impacts of cults and organised fringe groups.
    Among the inquiry's recommendations are world-first laws to criminalise coercive control behaviours by groups.
  • Law Report

    The legacy of William Ah Ket, Australia's first lawyer of Chinese descent

    07/28/2026 | 29 mins.
    It's 150 years since the birth of William Ah Ket, Australia's first lawyer of Chinese descent.
    He was involved in two significant legal victories that kicked back against laws that discriminated against Asian Australians in the early 20th century.
    The Law Report explores the life and career of this remarkable Australian, his achievements and how his legacy resonates today.
  • Law Report

    Fifty years of 'no-fault' divorce in Australia

    07/21/2026 | 29 mins.
    This year marks 50 years of the Family Law Act – legislation that revolutionised the way Australians divorce. Two former family law judges sit down with Damien Carrick to revisit a time before no-fault divorce, when unhappy spouses often employed private detectives to prove adultery.
  • Law Report

    The dilemmas of parole board decision making

    07/14/2026 | 29 mins.
    What is it like to have the responsibility of deciding if a violent offender should be released from prison and allowed back into the community?
  • Law Report

    New employment law pathway to hear sexual harassment complaints

    07/07/2026 | 29 mins.
    In a legal first, the Federal Court has handed down a sexual harassment decision under protections recently introduced to the Fair Work Act.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Law Report
From courtroom dramas to miscarriages of justice, to how the law affects you — and so much more. The Law Report is your accessible guide to the big legal stories unfolding in Australia and across the world.
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Listen to Law Report, 5-4 and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Law Report: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:34:24 AM
A company fromMADSACK