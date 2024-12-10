Parenting for Prevention - Deputy David Martinez & Dr. Malikah Nu'Man

🗣️ How can parents start the conversation about peer pressure?In this episode of the Parenting for Prevention, Dr. Malikah Nu’Man, a special education administrator in the Santa Clarita Valley public school system, shares key strategies for parents to address peer pressure and drug prevention. 🎙️Tune in as she discusses:👉 When peer pressure begins to impact kids👉 Signs your child may be facing negative peer pressure👉 Practical steps to guide these tough conversations