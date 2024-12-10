In the very first episode of Santa Clarita Voices, Host Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin interviews Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth and share an engaging, wide range of topics, including Smyth's experiences in the State Assembly and Santa Clarita City Council, the most outrageous moments during a City Council meeting, to what the future may hold for Mayor Smyth.For more information, go to SantaClarita.gov.
--------
42:21
Padres en Prevención Podcast - Oficial David Martinez y Yoselin Castillo
Temas: Nuevas tendencias en el consumo de drogasPresión social entre jovenes Factores ambientales que aumentan el riesgo del consumo de drogas entre jovenes Recursos locales para apoyar a la juventud a evitar caer en redes de las drogas
--------
16:30
Parenting for Prevention - Deputy David Martinez & Dr. Malikah Nu'Man
🗣️ How can parents start the conversation about peer pressure?In this episode of the Parenting for Prevention, Dr. Malikah Nu’Man, a special education administrator in the Santa Clarita Valley public school system, shares key strategies for parents to address peer pressure and drug prevention. 🎙️Tune in as she discusses:👉 When peer pressure begins to impact kids👉 Signs your child may be facing negative peer pressure👉 Practical steps to guide these tough conversations
Welcome to the official podcast of Santa Clarita! Tune in to hear about local initiatives, civic updates, arts and the vibrant life that defines Santa Clarita. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, join us to stay informed, inspired and connected to everything happening in our incredible City.