Episode 0 - Meet Your Hosts

🎙️ Welcome to Late For Load In! 🎙️In this introductory episode, get to know your hosts: Chris Davis (The Ghost Inside) and Josh Korel (Contend Mgmt). Their journey together started as kids jamming in Chris' grandparents' basement, and now, they've carved out careers in the music industry—Chris as a guitarist for The Ghost Inside and Josh as a former tour manager for Motionless In White, now an artist manager.In this episode, they reflect on:🎸 Growing up playing in bands together🚛 The road that led Chris to The Ghost Inside🎤 Josh's transition from musician to tour manager to artist manager🎧 Their vision for Late For Load In and what's to come!🔥 This is just the beginning—welcome to the crew! 🔥