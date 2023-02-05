Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles

Totally unguarded conversations about sports, culture and basketball nostalgia.
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona ... More
NBA Playoffs Tap In
We’re back with another Tap In as the NBA playoffs continue to heat up. Q and D touch on the Celtics issues against Philly and give James Harden his much-deserved props. The guys get into what Phoenix needs to do to come back against Denver, how the Knicks can contain Jimmy Butler and the Heat, and of course look forward to tonight's big series between Lebron’s Lakers and Steph’s Warriors. The playoffs are poppin’ — Tap in! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
30:13
KH Classic: Candace Parker
We got another classic for y’all this week on Knuckleheads, and for this one we’re throwing it back to the Queen of Chicago, Candace Parker, who sat down with Q and D back in Season 3. Since we chopped it up with the Aces’ new superstar has been killin’ it on the court, winning a championship for her home city in ’21, as well as off the court, where she’s been dominating the TV game and going head to head with Shaq. Candace continues to ball out. Tap in to this classic!
Growing up in Chicago, ’90s Bulls
Tennessee, playing for the legend, Pat Summit
Being a mom and a baller in the WNBA
Winning the 2016 NBA title with the L.A. Sparks
Originally aired on March 17, 2020
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/2/2023
1:06:47
NBA Playoffs Tap In
Knuckleheads is back for a Tap In as we roll into Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs. Q and D touch on the Lakers advancing last night, as well as, their expectations for Game 7 in the Kings - Warriors series. They also look back on the rest of the first round, including the Heat's dismantling of the Bucks and look forward to what should be an exciting second round. Tap in! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
45:33
KH Classic: Jimmy Butler
After his historic 56 point performance last night, we’re throwing it back on Knuckleheads to our very first episode ever with none other than Jimmy Butler. The Heat’s superstar has delivered time and again for Miami in recent years. Q and D sat down with him before he ever donned Miami colors, right before his 76ers ran into the eventual champions, the Raptors, in 2019. A lot has happened to Jimmy since. Tap in to this classic!
Going to JUCO then Marquette (5:54)
His struggles growing up in Texas, coming up as an unknown prospect (20:08)
2011-12 Bulls creating his fiery mentality (23:09)
Being in Paris when he was traded from Chicago to Minnesota (46:05)
Originally aired on February 19, 2019
4/25/2023
1:08:56
Markelle Fultz
We got a good one this week, the former No. 1 overall pick and current Magic star Markelle Fultz joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. He looks back on growing up in the DMV area, going to Washington and putting himself on the map there. He also touches on working through his early injuries in the NBA and how challenging cutting out the noise can be. Markelle been through it but is still on the up and a big reason the Magic are turning things around. Tune in!
DMV hoops, making a name at DeMatha High School (6:30)
Choosing to go to Washington (14:50)
Dominating freshman season at UW (20:10)
Getting picked No. 1 overall by Philadelphia (25:00)
Dealing with injuries in the NBA and false media reports (31:54)
Coming to Olrando, bright future for the Magic (42:45)
Totally unguarded conversations about sports, culture and basketball nostalgia.
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.