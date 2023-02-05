Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson & Darius Miles

Markelle Fultz

We got a good one this week, the former No. 1 overall pick and current Magic star Markelle Fultz joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. He looks back on growing up in the DMV area, going to Washington and putting himself on the map there. He also touches on working through his early injuries in the NBA and how challenging cutting out the noise can be. Markelle been through it but is still on the up and a big reason the Magic are turning things around. Tune in! DMV hoops, making a name at DeMatha High School (6:30) Choosing to go to Washington (14:50) Dominating freshman season at UW (20:10) Getting picked No. 1 overall by Philadelphia (25:00) Dealing with injuries in the NBA and false media reports (31:54) Coming to Olrando, bright future for the Magic (42:45) About Our Hosts: NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls. Other places to find Knuckleheads: Subscribe on Youtube Follow on Instagram Follow on FacebookSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.