Podcasts
Music
经典粤语歌曲800首
经典粤语歌曲800首
老王故事慧
Music
Music Commentary
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 822
祖丝 - 终身事业
--------
4:56
--------
4:56
周润发-无情是我
--------
4:21
--------
4:21
周润发-旧情人
--------
5:01
--------
5:01
周慧敏-最愛
--------
4:25
--------
4:25
周丽淇-好人难做
--------
3:54
--------
3:54
Show more
About 经典粤语歌曲800首
这里，是粤语歌的浩瀚星河！“经典粤语歌曲 800 首” 专辑重磅来袭，为你献上一场跨越时空的音乐盛宴。如果专辑里没有的，可以在专辑评论区里告诉我，我会找到并及时补充。从粤语歌的萌芽到辉煌，从街头巷尾的磁带机到如今的数字音乐时代，这 800 首歌曲见证了粤语乐坛的风云变幻。张国荣的不羁洒脱、梅艳芳的风华绝代、Beyond 的摇滚热血、四大天王的星光璀璨，都在这些旋律中一一重现。每一个音符都饱含着岁月的故事，每一句歌词都诉说着人间的悲欢离合。当熟悉的旋律响起，那些被尘封的回忆将瞬间苏醒 —— 青春里与好友的欢歌笑语、恋爱时的甜蜜与苦涩、奋斗路上的坚持与迷茫，都随着歌声涌上心头。无论你是粤语歌的忠实拥趸，还是想要探寻经典魅力的新人，这张专辑都将是你音乐旅程中不可或缺的伙伴。让我们跟随这些经典旋律，穿梭时光隧道，在粤语歌的世界里，重拾感动，珍藏美好。
Music
Music Commentary
