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115 episodes
- Pianist, Composer/Arranger Billy Strayhorn (born Nov 29, 1915) is often more or less dismissed as Duke Ellington’s alter ego, but he was so much no more than that. He was a true musical genius in his own right. Jazz pianist Fred Hersch wrote of Strayhorn, "He was a quadruple threat: a great composer of jazz tunes, a first-rate jazz pianist, a remarkable songwriter (music and lyrics), and one of the all-time great arrangers for jazz orchestra." His compositions are uniquely Strayhorn, harmonically, melodically, and lyrically.
- This week we feature the music of two of the most important bassists in jazz: Ron Carter (born May 4, 1937) and Oscar Pettiford (born Sept 30, 1922). Both musicians advanced the technical possibilities of their instrument in jazz and contributed to its acceptance as a solo voice in the music. While Ron Carter is often remembered as the bassist in the second great Miles Davis quintet, he is one of the most recorded bassists of all time, and continues to play, compose, and record prolifically in his eighties.
While Pettiford had a much briefer life, his contributions to the music far outweigh his comparatively brief lifespan. Jazz bassist Christian McBride called Pettiford "probably the most important bass player of that bebop generation in terms of creating new language for the bass." A number of his tunes have become jazz standards as well.
- Guitarist John Scofield (born December 26, 1951) first rose to prominence as a member of Miles Davis’ band, but he had a number of good credits prior to the three and a half years he spent with Davis, including stints with Chet Baker, Hal Galper, Charles Mingus, Billy Cobham, and George Duke. His own groups have featured luminaries such as Steve Swallow, Adam Nussbaum, Bill Stewart, Joe Lovano, and Charlie Haden. He has been nominated for nine Grammy awards and won three.
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- Guitarist/composer Jim Hall (born December 4, 1940) is one of the most influential exponents of his instrument. His recordings with Bill Evans, Sonny Rollins, Paul Desmond, and many others, in addition to his recordings as a leader, have influenced whole generations of guitarists. His tasteful, spare style has been emulated but never duplicated. He recorded 39 studio albums and 10 live albums as a leader.
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- Saxophonist/composer Gerry Mulligan (born April 6, 1927) is perhaps the best-known baritone saxophonist in jazz. His mastery of this cumbersome instrument is legendary, but he also has recorded as a pianist, on clarinet, and on soprano and tenor saxophone. He is a prolific composer and arranger as well. His Concert Jazz Band in New York City featured many of the city’s finest jazz musicians in a fresh setting. His piano-less quartet featured Chet Baker, and his participation in the Miles Davis “Birth of the Cool” set the pace for countless West Coast jazz musicians.
Help sponsor St. Michael's Jazz Fest
Donate to the Jazz Legends podcast
Contact us at stmichaelsjazzfest@gmail.com
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About Jazz Legends
Conversations about the all-time jazz legends from local jazz legends Gunnar Biggs, Keith Bishop, Joey Carano, Leonard Thompson, and Bob Weller. Soak in their stories and expertise as they prep for their Sunday night shows at St. Michael’s-by-the-Sea in Carlsbad, California.Podcast website
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