This week we feature the music of two of the most important bassists in jazz: Ron Carter (born May 4, 1937) and Oscar Pettiford (born Sept 30, 1922). Both musicians advanced the technical possibilities of their instrument in jazz and contributed to its acceptance as a solo voice in the music. While Ron Carter is often remembered as the bassist in the second great Miles Davis quintet, he is one of the most recorded bassists of all time, and continues to play, compose, and record prolifically in his eighties.



While Pettiford had a much briefer life, his contributions to the music far outweigh his comparatively brief lifespan. Jazz bassist Christian McBride called Pettiford "probably the most important bass player of that bebop generation in terms of creating new language for the bass." A number of his tunes have become jazz standards as well.