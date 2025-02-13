Powered by RND
Ivory's Soapbox

Ivory Craig
Ivory Craig

First Podcast, I'm Ivory and I'm on my Soapbox. Former Cop, current REALTOR®️ and City Councilman talking Golf, Dad life, Husband life, Cystic Fibrosis, Real Estate, City Council stuff and the list goes on!
  • I got beat up! Episode 2
    I got beat up! Beyoncé did what? Welcome to my house!
    27:20
  • Ivory's Soapbox
    Decent job for a first go at it lol. Check it out!
    23:29

First Podcast, I'm Ivory and I'm on my Soapbox. Former Cop, current REALTOR®️ and City Councilman talking Golf, Dad life, Husband life, Cystic Fibrosis, Real Estate, City Council stuff and the list goes on! Join me!
