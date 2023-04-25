The goal of the #ITSNEEDED Podcast is to bridge the gap between Law Enforcement and the community. The host, Ryan Tillman, is the founder of Breaking Barriers U... More
192. Identity Crisis
Internal pressures can be pretty bad within law enforcement. What causes them? What causes you to be so bothered by it? When someone really tries to go above and beyond and people try to pull them down, why is that?
6/5/2023
34:42
191. Don't Underestimate the Underdog
Back from New Jersey and New York with stories to tell!
5/26/2023
50:38
190. It Is Good to Be Back
All three of us are back! Thank you for your patience, we appreciate all of you.
5/17/2023
39:31
Personal Update, Sorry We Have Been Gone
We know this is vague but we appreciate your patience. We will be back next week!
5/9/2023
0:51
189. Portland State University Rearms Its Police
Portland State University took guns away from it's police in 2020, and this month they have given them back. Also there is talk about helicopters now being used by police and K9's won't be able to bite anymore?
