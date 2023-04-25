Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to #ITSNEEDED in the App
Listen to #ITSNEEDED in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
#ITSNEEDED

#ITSNEEDED

Podcast #ITSNEEDED
Podcast #ITSNEEDED

#ITSNEEDED

Ryan Tillman
add
The goal of the #ITSNEEDED Podcast is to bridge the gap between Law Enforcement and the community. The host, Ryan Tillman, is the founder of Breaking Barriers U... More
GovernmentBusiness
The goal of the #ITSNEEDED Podcast is to bridge the gap between Law Enforcement and the community. The host, Ryan Tillman, is the founder of Breaking Barriers U... More

Available Episodes

5 of 201
  • 192. Identity Crisis
    Internal pressures can be pretty bad within law enforcement. What causes them? What causes you to be so bothered by it? When someone really tries to go above and beyond and people try to pull them down, why is that? 
    6/5/2023
    34:42
  • 191. Don't Underestimate the Underdog
    Back from New Jersey and New York with stories to tell!
    5/26/2023
    50:38
  • 190. It Is Good to Be Back
    All three of us are back! Thank you for your patience, we appreciate all of you.
    5/17/2023
    39:31
  • Personal Update, Sorry We Have Been Gone
    We know this is vague but we appreciate your patience.  We will be back next week!
    5/9/2023
    0:51
  • 189. Portland State University Rearms Its Police
    Portland State University took guns away from it's police in 2020, and this month they have given them back. Also there is talk about helicopters now being used by police and K9's won't be able to bite anymore? 
    4/25/2023
    59:11

More Government podcasts

About #ITSNEEDED

The goal of the #ITSNEEDED Podcast is to bridge the gap between Law Enforcement and the community. The host, Ryan Tillman, is the founder of Breaking Barriers United and a police officer in Southern California. Ryan is joined by his co-host Officer Anthony Johnson, A.K.A. "The Dancing Cop”.
Podcast website

Listen to #ITSNEEDED, To The Point - Cybersecurity and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

#ITSNEEDED

#ITSNEEDED

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

#ITSNEEDED: Podcasts in Family