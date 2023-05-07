Welcome to the It Gets Good Podcast where we’ll be discussing our favorite books with you and giving you countless recommendations for your TBR! We’re your host...
13. June Wrap Up
Please enjoy this spoiler free episode of the It Gets Good podcast! On this week’s episode we’ll be talking about the books we’ve read in June and also have our first ever guest on the podcast, Jenna! She is Micaela’s best friend from college, an avid fantasy reader, and an all around hilarious human being. During this episode we’ll share our June reads and ratings (this month was much better than May) and what we’re looking forward to reading next. Recording with Jenna was a blast: we laugh, we roast each other, and we get a little loud. We apologize that the audio levels may be a little off this week - it's our first time recording with four people, so we're learning! We appreciate your understanding. Currently Reading: The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by JK Rowling Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica Caraval by Stephanie Garber Threaded by Tay Rose The Measure by Nikki Erlick As Good as Dead by Holly Jackson Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage Books mentioned throughout the Episode: The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Juniper Bean Resorts to Murder by Grace Ruth Mitchell The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt Draco Malfoy and the Mortifying Ordeal of Being in Love by Istthisselfcare Belladona by Adalyn Grace Maame by Jessica George Good Girl Bad Blood by Holly Jackson Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton Lady of Shadows by Melissa Roehrich Lady of Ashes by Melissa Roehrich Lady of Embers by Melissa Roehrich Lady of Starfire by Melissa Roehrich Cruel Prince by Holly Black Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard Every Summer After by Carly Fortune A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole Added to TBR: Two Twisted Crowns by Rachel Gillig Heidi Lucy Loses her Mind by Grace Ruth Mitchell Same Time Next Summer by Annabell Monaghan Lady of Darkness by Melissa Roehrich The Veiling of the Moon Kingdom by Caitlin Zura This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi Ashes in the Wind & Islands of Ash by Lashell Rain Come hang out with us on Instagram: Podcast: @itgetsgoodpodcast Kyleigh: @alltheroseyreads Micaela: @whatmicaelareads_ Hannah: @readwithhannahjo
7/5/2023
31:17
12. June Book Club: The Bromance Book Club
PLEASE NOTE: Spoilers for this episode take place from 8:14 to 22:40 Join us for our FIRST EVER book club episode, where we give our thoughts and opinions on the Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams. We all really enjoyed this book as it was a quick and easy read (Hannah read it in 4 hours), and we are so excited that many of you got to read it before this episode came out so we can “discuss” together! Also, stay tuned for a discussion about all of our Draco and Hermoine (Tom and Emma) dreams of them being soulmates. Books mentioned throughout this episode: Currently reading: Juniper Bean Resorts to Murder by Gracie Ruth Mitchell The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Good Girl Bad Blood by Holly Jackson Lady of Starfire by Melissa Roehrich Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton Added to TBR: The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune The Wishing Game by Meg Shaffer The Right Thing to Do fanfic by LovesBitca8 Indigo Ridge by Devney Perry Frost by C.N. Crawford Yellow Face by R.F. Kuang Binding 13 by Chloe Walsh Crown of Blood and Glass by Lucinda Dark Remain Nameless by Heyjude19 The Foxglove King by Hannah Whitten Ever the Hunted by Erin Summerhill Threaded by Tay Rose Come hang out with us on Instagram: Podcast: @itgetsgoodpodcast Kyleigh: @alltheroseyreads Micaela: @whatmicaelareads_ Hannah: @readwithhannahjo
6/28/2023
34:26
11. Would You Rather: Book Edition
Please enjoy this SPOILER FREE episode of the It Gets Good podcast! Would you rather meet the main character of the book you just finished or be them? Would you rather give up physical books or give up ebooks/audiobooks? Would you rather never be able to read a stand-alone or never be able to read the last book of a series? Tune into this week's episode to find out Hannah, Micaela, and Kyleigh's answers to these thought provoking questions in this fun would you rather game, book edition! Currently reading: Maame by Jessica George One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton Lady of Embers Melissa K Roehrich Draco Malfoy and the Mortifying Ordeal of Being in Love fanfic by Isthisselfcare Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt Added to our TBR list: Code Name Helene by Ariel Lawhorn The Chain by Adrian McKinty Remain Nameless fanfic by HeyJude19 Untainted by Lillian James Breath Mints / Battle Scars by Onyx_and_Elm Savage Lands by Stacey Marie Brown A Crown of Chains by Erin Phillips The Unfortunate Side Effects of Heartbreak and Magic by Breanne Randall Flawless by Elsie Silver Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage Come hang out with us on Instagram: Podcast: @itgetsgoodpodcast Kyleigh: @alltheroseyreads Micaela: @whatmicaelareads_ Hannah: @readwithhannahjo
6/21/2023
23:00
10. Words Are Hard: A Just for Fun Episode
For our very first “Just for Fun” episode this month, we played a game of Word Association where Kyleigh definitely struggled on keeping them book related! We also touch on our challenge of rating books and Micaela adjusting her perspective on three-star reads, as well as a possible reading weekend dedicated to a specific book. P.S. This episode was recorded prior to our last few episodes, so some opinions may be outdated. Currently reading: Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez Covet by Tracy Wolff Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Fated Throne (Zodiac Academy) Crave by Tracy Wolff Crush by Tracy Wolff Books mentioned throughout the episode: Part of Your World Abby Jimenez Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Lady of Darkness by Melissa Roehrich Kulti by Mariana Zapata Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune Happy Place by Emily Henry Practice Makes Perfect by Sarah Adams Added to our TBR list: Daughter of the Drowned Empire by Frankie Diane Mallis Trial of the Sun Queen by Nisha Tuli Nevernight by Jay Kristoff The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis Famous for Living by Melissa Ferguson Not a Word by Stephanie Black Come hang out with us on Instagram: Podcast: @itgetsgoodpodcast Kyleigh: @alltheroseyreads Micaela: @whatmicaelareads_ Hannah: @readwithhannahjo
6/14/2023
27:52
9. May Wrap Up
Please enjoy this SPOILER FREE episode of the It Gets Good podcast! Join us for our first monthly wrap up episode! We’ll be going through all of the books we read during the month of May by rating and sharing what we loved and didn’t love so much. It was the weirdest reading month for Kyleigh, who had TWO 1-star ratings, Micaela only read four books, which is not the norm for her & Hannah had a handful of 5-star reads because she is better at picking books than Kyleigh is, clearly. P.S. Apologies if you hear a wild Murphy barking in the background here and there – he just wanted to say hi! Currently reading: Fated Throne (Zodiac Academy) Lady of Shadows by Melissa Roehrich Covet by Tracy Wolff Belladonna by Adalyn Grace Kingdom of Ash by Sarah J. Maas Books mentioned throughout the episode: Yours Truly by Abby Jimenez Lady of Darkness by Melissa Roehrich Happy Place by Emily Henry Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Lone Women by Victor LaValle (do not recommend) All Your First Without Me by LM Terry (do not recommend) Crush by Tracy Wolff Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler Imagine Me and Believe Me by Tahereh Mafi Practice Makes Perfect by Sarah Adams Crave by Tracy Wolff The Only Survivors by Megan Miranda The Last Word by Taylor Adams Kulti by Mariana Zapata The Cheat Sheet by Sarah Adams Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton Added to our TBR list: A Thousand Heartbeats by Kiera Cass The Witch Collector by Charissa Weaks One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig A Wizard’s Guide to Defensive Baking by Ursula Vernon Our Scorching Summer by Kels Stone The Secret, Book and Scone Society by Ellery Adams The Weekend Escape by Rakie Bennett Madly, Deeply: The Alan Rickman Diaries Promised in Fire by Jasmine Walt Come hang out with us on Instagram: Podcast: @itgetsgoodpodcast Kyleigh: @alltheroseyreads Micaela: @whatmicaelareads_ Hannah: @readwithhannahjo
