13. June Wrap Up

Please enjoy this spoiler free episode of the It Gets Good podcast! On this week’s episode we’ll be talking about the books we’ve read in June and also have our first ever guest on the podcast, Jenna! She is Micaela’s best friend from college, an avid fantasy reader, and an all around hilarious human being. During this episode we’ll share our June reads and ratings (this month was much better than May) and what we’re looking forward to reading next. Recording with Jenna was a blast: we laugh, we roast each other, and we get a little loud. We apologize that the audio levels may be a little off this week - it's our first time recording with four people, so we're learning! We appreciate your understanding. Currently Reading: The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by JK Rowling Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica Caraval by Stephanie Garber Threaded by Tay Rose The Measure by Nikki Erlick As Good as Dead by Holly Jackson Done and Dusted by Lyla Sage Books mentioned throughout the Episode: The Bromance Book Club by Lyssa Kay Adams The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson Juniper Bean Resorts to Murder by Grace Ruth Mitchell The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes One Dark Window by Rachel Gillig Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt Draco Malfoy and the Mortifying Ordeal of Being in Love by Istthisselfcare Belladona by Adalyn Grace Maame by Jessica George Good Girl Bad Blood by Holly Jackson Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros Beyond the Wand by Tom Felton Lady of Shadows by Melissa Roehrich Lady of Ashes by Melissa Roehrich Lady of Embers by Melissa Roehrich Lady of Starfire by Melissa Roehrich Cruel Prince by Holly Black Red Queen by Victoria Aveyard Every Summer After by Carly Fortune A Thousand Boy Kisses by Tillie Cole Added to TBR: Two Twisted Crowns by Rachel Gillig Heidi Lucy Loses her Mind by Grace Ruth Mitchell Same Time Next Summer by Annabell Monaghan Lady of Darkness by Melissa Roehrich The Veiling of the Moon Kingdom by Caitlin Zura This Woven Kingdom by Tahereh Mafi Ashes in the Wind & Islands of Ash by Lashell Rain Come hang out with us on Instagram: Podcast: @itgetsgoodpodcast Kyleigh: @alltheroseyreads Micaela: @whatmicaelareads_ Hannah: @readwithhannahjo