Insights Tomorrow

Insights Tomorrow

Podcast Insights Tomorrow
Podcast Insights Tomorrow

Insights Tomorrow

Insights Tomorrow, brought to you by Microsoft, features in-depth conversations with data leaders and experts about the revolutionary journeys they're taking in the world of data, analytics, and governance.
Insights Tomorrow, brought to you by Microsoft, features in-depth conversations with data leaders and experts about the revolutionary journeys they're taking in... More

  • Microsoft’s Next Evolution
    From OLAP to Vertipaq to Power BI, Microsoft has a rich history of innovation and evolution in business intelligence. As data becomes an ever-increasing priority for organizations around the globe, Microsoft is now focused on the future with the launch of Microsoft Fabric, a unified SaaS solution which integrates all your data in one place. Fabric makes data management easier and more accessible for every user who works with data.  In this episode you’ll learn:        How Amir and his team first pitched the idea of what is now Microsoft OLAP Services  What happens when you think about the unevenness of data as a design principle Why you should demo products with things, people have opinions about   Some questions we ask:       How did the transition from OLAP to Vertipaq happen? When is the next great thing coming from Microsoft?  What is Microsoft Fabric, and what will it do for the world of data?    Guest bio  Amir Netz, CTO of Microsoft's Intelligence Platform, including Power BI, Synapse, and more, joins Patrick LeBlanc on this week's episode of Insights Tomorrow. Amir is one of the leading world experts in business intelligence and analytics, holding over 80 patents. He is also the chief architect of Microsoft's BI offerings, including Power BI, Azure Synapse, Azure Data Factory, and more.  Resources:     View Amir Netz on LinkedIn View Patrick LeBlanc on LinkedIn   Related Microsoft podcasts:                Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts   Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/25/2023
    42:43
  • The Blooming of AI Spring
    Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is a term that's synonymous with the world of data. From data inputs that have driven the growth of AI, to the modern applications that can be applied to data models to accelerate time to insights, AI is at the forefront of innovation. But, that hasn't always been the case. Today we're in the midst of a renewed "AI Spring" where we're seeing a resurgence in development and new possibilities we never thought imaginable.     In this episode you’ll learn:        The power of investors when it comes to the future of AI When the first discussions of artificial intelligence started The history behind the “AI Winters.”   Some questions we ask:       What do you think the future of AI is?  How does data mining play a part in the creation of current AI? Is AI actually intelligent, or does it just have a lot of information?    Guest bio    Buck Woody is an Applied Data Scientist on the Azure Data Services team at Microsoft and uses data and technology to solve business and science problems. With over 39 years of professional and practical experience in computer technology, he is also a popular speaker at conferences around the world; the author of over 700 articles and nine books on databases and machine learning, and sits on various Data Science Boards at two US Universities and specializes in advanced data analysis techniques.  Resources:     View Buck Woody on LinkedIn View Patrick LeBlanc on LinkedIn   Related Microsoft podcasts:                Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts   Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    5/3/2023
    29:20
  • The Health of Data
    Having real-time access to secure, accurate data is critical in the healthcare industry. From storage and data integration to enabling governance across all of the systems that rely on sensitive patient information, every aspect of data management must be carefully considered when implementing a cloud strategy. Advancements in technology have made it easier than ever for healthcare professionals to access up-to-date information and gain new insights that can improve patient care.     In this episode you’ll learn:        Why the cloud is so important for medical data How to help ensure healthcare data protection The most valuable information uncovered when analyzing healthcare data   Some questions we ask:       What is it about medical data that surprises you the most? How could advancements in technology help medical data consumption?  What tools help you make medical data accessible to everyone in the organization?   Guest bio  Anders Reinhardt, Senior Director of Business Intelligence and Global IT at Coloplast, joins Patrick LeBlanc on this week's episode of Insights Tomorrow. Anders has supported different business teams with tools and data, from simple upgrades of data platforms to transformations to the cloud. Anders has managed teams of developers, supporters, and sourcing partners working with onshore, nearshore, and offshore teams.   Resources:    View Anders Reinhardt on LinkedIn View Patrick LeBlanc on LinkedIn   Related Microsoft podcasts:                Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts   Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    28:33
  • What’s Governance Got to Do With It?
    Every data and analytics leader knows a simple but critical fact: your data is only as good as your governance. It’s essential to have data stewards and well-defined guidelines to keep your data clean, secure, organized, and compliant. But what does good governance look like in a world where data lives everywhere and is constantly changing?   In this episode, you’ll learn:        Why you don't have to design the perfect governance system  How companies should address data fatigue Microsoft's transformation in their governance journey   Some questions we ask:       What is your definition of data governance?  How do you envision the industry proceeding with governance as the culture shifts? Why do we need a governance strategy or implementation?   Guest bio    Erik Zwiefel, Chief Data and Analytics Officer for the Americas, and Cumarran Kaliyaperumal, Chief Data and AI Officer for APAC Sales, join Patrick LeBlanc on this week's episode of Insights Tomorrow.  Erik has spent 18+ years in and around data, including data entry, cleansing, analyzing, and everything in between. He partners with different companies on their data maturity journeys and solves their business problems by applying analytics, machine learning, and data engineering.  Cumarran and his team help transform enterprise clients into thriving, cloud-enabled, data-driven organizations. He partners with C-level and board members at various organizations to look at their data estates holistically and works with them to tackle business, technology, and organizational complexities.    Resources:     View Erik Zwiefel on LinkedIn View Cumarran Kaliyaperumal on LinkedIn View Patrick LeBlanc on LinkedIn   Related Microsoft podcasts:                Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts   Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/5/2023
    23:19
  • Demystifying Data Modernization Patterns
    Data modernization refers to the process of upgrading and transforming data systems, infrastructure, and processes to meet the demands of modern data-driven organizations. It involves the adoption of new technologies and techniques to increase data quality, speed, scalability, and agility. To help organizations navigate this complex process, several data modernization patterns have emerged that provide a framework for modernizing data systems.    In this episode, you’ll learn:      The types of challenges that come with building a data warehouse How customers can embrace modernization The challenges an organization may face going on-premises or to the cloud  Some questions we ask:     How does modernization data differ from traditional data warehouses? What are some of the major challenges that customers face today?  Is the data warehouse dead?  Guest bio  Entrepreneur and International Business Management Executive Jeeva Akr leads the Cloud Scale Analytics go-to-market for Microsoft, growing the global sales of Azure Cloud Scale Analytics offerings, including Azure Synapse, Azure Databricks, Azure Stream Analytics, Azure Data Factory, Microsoft Purview, and more. He leads a direct team of sales strategists, program owners, go-to-market leaders, and partner development leaders, providing thought leadership and managing sales execution of the entire global business.   Resources:   Jeeva Akr on LinkedIn Patrick LeBlanc on LinkedIn               Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts  Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    3/22/2023
    25:12

About Insights Tomorrow

Insights Tomorrow, brought to you by Microsoft, features in-depth conversations with data leaders and experts about the revolutionary journeys they're taking in the world of data, analytics, and governance. Join host Patrick LeBlanc to explore how unlocking value from data is trailblazing the way to digital transformation.

