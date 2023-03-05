The Blooming of AI Spring

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is a term that's synonymous with the world of data. From data inputs that have driven the growth of AI, to the modern applications that can be applied to data models to accelerate time to insights, AI is at the forefront of innovation. But, that hasn't always been the case. Today we're in the midst of a renewed "AI Spring" where we're seeing a resurgence in development and new possibilities we never thought imaginable. In this episode you'll learn: The power of investors when it comes to the future of AI When the first discussions of artificial intelligence started The history behind the "AI Winters." Some questions we ask: What do you think the future of AI is? How does data mining play a part in the creation of current AI? Is AI actually intelligent, or does it just have a lot of information? Guest bio Buck Woody is an Applied Data Scientist on the Azure Data Services team at Microsoft and uses data and technology to solve business and science problems. With over 39 years of professional and practical experience in computer technology, he is also a popular speaker at conferences around the world; the author of over 700 articles and nine books on databases and machine learning, and sits on various Data Science Boards at two US Universities and specializes in advanced data analysis techniques. Resources: View Buck Woody on LinkedIn View Patrick LeBlanc on LinkedIn Related Microsoft podcasts: Discover and follow other Microsoft podcasts at microsoft.com/podcasts