Inside The Groove - Madonna’s Music

Edward Russell
The story behind Madonna’s most famous songs Each episode focuses on a particular track or era and discusses the creative process and how the song was received...
  • Madonna Songbook
    A brand new episode to discuss a new Madonna book. Edward interviews writer Giulio Mazzelrni about the writing of Madonna Songbook which has uncovered so many facts about her recording career - hear some of them on this episode.
    --------  
    1:04:40
  • Madonna Get Together for World AIDS Day
    Recorded in London in November 2023, a special episode in partnership with the National AIDS Trust where we gathered fans to discuss Madonna's commitment in the fight against AIDS. We raised £5000 that day - hear it now.
    --------  
    56:48
  • Live from London - the Celebration Tour
    Recorded at the RVT on 21 October 2023, the podcast hosts discuss the recent dates by Madonna for the first London leg of the tour. Joined by special guests on the stage and with a live link up to New York and LA, we tell it like it is as Madonna launches her 40th anniversary tour.
    --------  
    42:09
  • The final episode - live from London - Madonna’s all time streaming top 20
    The final (for now!) episode comes live from London with an audience of 250 Madonna fans. Join Edward, Peter and Jonathan as they chat with Lucy O'Brien, screen Artie O'Daley's brilliant movie and reveal the Top 20 most streamed Madonna songs of all time!
    --------  
    1:01:33
  • Deep Dive - Like A Prayer
    The penultimate episode of the podcast explores the making of Madonna's most loved (probably!) song, with details of the recording and the live performances.
    --------  
    22:54

About Inside The Groove - Madonna’s Music

The story behind Madonna's most famous songs Each episode focuses on a particular track or era and discusses the creative process and how the song was received. With reference to the videos and live performances, the episode often plays snippets from the song's multitrack session.
