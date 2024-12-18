Powered by RND
Indigenous Knowledges Podcast

Leelanau Conservancy
This is the Indigenous Knowledges Project Podcast, a limited series from the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation t...
  • Episode 5: Co-Creating with Indigenous Voices: A Conversation with Eva Petoskey
    "The real healing comes when we listen to the land, to each other, and honor our deep connection to the water, trees, and all life." – Eva Petoskey In this episode, we’re honored to sit down with Eva Petoskey, a Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians citizen and elder, to discuss the work she’s done in helping the Leelanau Conservancy develop a guidance document for working with tribal communities. Eva shares her deep connection to the land, water, and stones of the region, as well as her thoughts on the importance of elevating Indigenous voices in conservation. Through a rich conversation about intergenerational trauma, resilience, and co-creation, Eva offers insight into what it truly means to build meaningful, respectful relationships between tribal communities and non-Indigenous organizations. We also hear from Conservancy Staff Sara Michael, Senior Charitable Giving Manager, Claire Wood, Communications Director, and Jenee Rowe, Land Protection Specialist, as they reflect on their own journey of learning and listening. This episode explores how the Conservancy is shifting its approach to engage authentically with the Anishinaabe people and work toward a more sustainable and respectful future for all. "It takes time. It takes trust. Relationships come first before any real action can be taken... To co-create something authentically, it’s about deeply listening to each other and allowing something unique to emerge." –Eva Petoskey This is part of the Indigenous Knowledges Series, a project of the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation through conversation. Learn More: https://leelanauconservancy.org/indigenousknowledges.org. Our producer and liaison is Mark Wilson of New Leonard Media https://newleonard.com/.
    1:18:40
  • Episode 4: Bridging Worlds: Integrating Traditional Ecological Knowledge and Western Science with Kira Davis
    "We are not doing it for ourselves. We’re doing it for Mother Earth, for our communities, for our ancestors and for our future generations." – Kira Davis In this episode, Kira Davis, a member of the Bear Clan and an Odawa woman, discusses her journey working in conservation, balancing traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) with Western science, and the importance of community healing. Kira reflects on the history of her people, the significance of connecting with nature, and how tribal nations and non-tribal organizations can collaborate for better stewardship of the land. Kira emphasizes the patience required for reconciliation and the ongoing process of trust-building, while highlighting successful collaborations between tribal nations and organizations like the National Park Service. Kira also shares insights into the significance of TEK in addressing climate change, the power of listening over speaking, and how land management should involve the wisdom of Indigenous peoples. She explores the complexities of tribal politics, language revitalization, and the shifting perspectives that come with cultural and ecological restoration. She encourages us to embrace diverse ways of knowing in the effort to heal and protect the environment. This is part of the Indigenous Knowledges Series, a project of the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation through conversation. Learn More: https://leelanauconservancy.org/indigenousknowledges.org. Our producer and liaison is Mark Wilson of New Leonard Media https://newleonard.com/.
    52:35
  • Episode 3: Returning to the Land with Tera John & Courtney Miller
    "We are still upholding our end of those treaties today. It’s not a right, it’s a responsibility." — Tera John In this episode, we are honored to be joined by Tera John and Courtney Miller, citizens of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. Recorded at a round table outside the Sugar Shack on the GTB reservation, this conversation dives deep into the importance of reconnecting with the land, upholding indigenous responsibilities, embracing both ancient wisdom and modern science, and the role of allyship in creating safe spaces for indigenous voices. With Claire Wood and Jenee Rowe, Tera and Courtney share their personal journeys of healing, reconnecting with the land, and restoring their cultural practices that were nearly lost. Through their stories, learn about the significance of intergenerational knowledge, how to listen to the earth, and the power of restoring relationships with the land. This is part of the Indigenous Knowledges Series, a project of the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation through conversation. Learn More: https://leelanauconservancy.org/indigenousknowledges.org. Our producer and liaison is Mark Wilson of New Leonard Media https://newleonard.com/. Photo credit: Tom Shomin
    32:45
  • Episode 2: Honoring the Land and Treaty Rights with Hank Bailey
    “The woods were the place where I could be comfortable, where I could be myself. Out there, I knew I was connected to something much bigger than myself.” – Hank Bailey In this episode Mark Wilson, Claire Wood, and Jenee Rowe sit down with Hank Bailey, a tribal citizen and elder from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, as they discuss the Anishinaabe connection to the land and the importance of preserving natural resources. Hank shares his personal experiences growing up in Benzie County and how his relationship with the land has shaped his life and work, including his time with the Grand Traverse Band's Natural Resources Department. Together, they explore topics such as the significance of treaty rights, the healing power of nature, and the importance of "walking in a good way." This is part of the Indigenous Knowledges Series, a project of the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation through conversation. Learn More: https://leelanauconservancy.org/indigenousknowledges.or Our producer and liaison is Mark Wilson of New Leonard Media https://newleonard.com/.
    41:02
  • Episode 1: Nurturing the Eighth Fire with JoAnne Cook
    "We are nurturing the Eighth Fire. We are looking toward the future and what is it we can do now to help that happen." — JoAnne Cook In this episode, we sit down with JoAnne Cook, a citizen and elder of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. JoAnne shares her insights with Conservancy staff Claire Wood and Jenee Rowe and Producer Mark Wilson about the Anishinaabe creation story, the significance of the "Eighth Fire," and the importance of reclaiming ancestral knowledge for future generations. JoAnne explains the Seven Fires prophecy and the vision of the Eighth Fire, a guiding force for both the Anishinaabe and the greater society. She emphasizes the importance of restoring the relationship between Anishinaabe communities and the land, while also navigating the complexities of sharing this knowledge in a respectful and responsible way. Join us for this enlightening conversation as we explore how to listen, learn, and nurture the path to a brighter future. This is part of the Indigenous Knowledges Series, a project of the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation through conversation. Learn More: https://leelanauconservancy.org/indigenousknowledges Our producer and liaison is Mark Wilson of New Leonard Media https://newleonard.com/.
    46:28

This is the Indigenous Knowledges Project Podcast, a limited series from the Leelanau Conservancy. The goal is to elevate Aanishinaabeg voices in conservation through conversation. Our producer and liaison is Mark Wilson of New Leonard Media https://newleonard.com/.
