SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED | In the Litter Box w/ Jewels & Catturd – Ep. 707 – 12/17/2024

IN THE LITTER BOX W/ JEWELS AND CATTURD M-F at 3:00PM ET | Visit: https://inthelitterbox.com Hosts: Jewels Jones & Catturd Paid partnerships: * Colonial Metals Group: Get your free retirement protection kit - And qualified applicants can receive up to $7,500k in additional silver to their account. http://freegoldguide.com/lb or call 800 889 8087 * TWC - Med Kit: Get prepped with IVERMECTIN and life-saving meds at The Wellness Company- http://www.twc.health/CATTURD – code CATTURD saves $30 + FREE Shipping * PrepareWithCatturd.com - Emergency Food Kits: Go to http://www.preparewithcatturd.com now to order your 3-Month Emergency Food Kit from My Patriot Supply. * 1775 Coffee: Order today at http://www.1775coffee.com/CATTURD - code CATTURD to save 15% off your order * Rumble Premium: Go to http://www.rumble.com/premium and use code CATTURD10 to save $10 off! Jewels Socials: Twitter: @JewelsJonesLive TRUTHSocial: @JewelsJones GETTR: @JewelsJones Gab: @JewelsJones1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/JewelsJonesLive Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/InTheLitterBox Website: www.jewelsjoneslive.com Catturd Socials: Twitter: @catturd2 TRUTHSocial: @catturd2 GETTR: @catturd2 Gab: @Catturd Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/InTheLitterBox Website: www.ilovecatturd.com Special shoutout to - @FleetAdmiralJames (TRUTHSocial), @RobPligrimSr and @PatriotPennsy (TRUTHSocial) for their supporting articles, research and oversight, @Megavolts007 for his many contributions/guest prep, MAGAGEM1 for his awesome artwork/logo, @Jackie1321_67 for her amazing show clips, @Patriot_Lioness, @toni_hs101, @PKTenn, @redhead2eagle, @GenePhysicist, @DeanHarmer_42, @DebraMilam6, @LoriPriceYoung for their show announcements and all of the Mods: @Silentk88225236, @Renemccurry62, @MomOfPearl13, @Mars_Groks_It, @Hobbit4DJT (TRUTHSocial), @debraraes (TRUTHSocial) --DISCLAIMER-- This show contains the opinions of the two hosts and is meant for entertainment purposes only. Viewer discretion is advised. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices