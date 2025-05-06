12RX24 Love

Whether it's a catastrophe or a bourgeois construct, Pet Shop Boys have much to say on love. And so do Graham and Chris - first putting their own love for the band under the microscope to try and uncover where love becomes obsession. Then comes the lyrical deep-dive, unpicking all the ways Neil "Man of Mystery" Tennant crafts a love song, before Chris "Intense Urges" Lowe derails things and we all need to go for a cold shower. Plus: there's a high-stakes middle bit where two straight middle-aged men talk about sexuality, and a more familiar climax where they compile the ultimate Pet Shop Boys love album: Slush.