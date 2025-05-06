Powered by RND
In Depth Pet Shop Boys Podcast
In Depth Pet Shop Boys Podcast

In Depth Pet Shop Boys Podcast
  • 12RX025 Discography (pt1)
    Graham and Chris celebrate the blue vinyl reissue of double album Discography by going “Double In Depth” to trade some of their most obscure facts yet. From the first record alone, they unearth early draft lyrics, an old BBC Two documentary, an Elvis TV special, the 1988 UK singles chart, and Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine - while also examining the roles of both the saxophone and Pink Floyd in the Pet Shop Boys canon. But who knew Enya was stalking Neil and Chris’s every move? More next week! To support the Pet Shop Boys In Depth podcast visit our Crowdfunder: https://gofund.me/5a755ef8   Or our T-shirt store: https://in-depth.teemill.com   And you can get additional In Depth content on social media: Facebook: http://tiny.cc/3jhcvz Bluesky: http://tiny.cc/jc7h001 X: http://tiny.cc/lc7h001
    1:00:00
  • 12RX24 Love
    Whether it’s a catastrophe or a bourgeois construct, Pet Shop Boys have much to say on love. And so do Graham and Chris - first putting their own love for the band under the microscope to try and uncover where love becomes obsession. Then comes the lyrical deep-dive, unpicking all the ways Neil “Man of Mystery” Tennant crafts a love song, before Chris “Intense Urges” Lowe derails things and we all need to go for a cold shower. Plus: there’s a high-stakes middle bit where two straight middle-aged men talk about sexuality, and a more familiar climax where they compile the ultimate Pet Shop Boys love album: Slush. To support the Pet Shop Boys In Depth podcast visit our Crowdfunder: https://gofund.me/5a755ef8   Or our T-shirt store: https://in-depth.teemill.com   And you can get additional In Depth content on social media: Facebook: http://tiny.cc/3jhcvz Bluesky: http://tiny.cc/jc7h001 X: http://tiny.cc/lc7h001
    1:10:22
  • 12RX023 Actually (pt 2)
    In their second Actually episode, Graham and Chris unearth the stories behind some of Pet Shop Boys’ most loved songs, with tales of paranoia, privatisation, puppets and Pavarotti. There’s a comprehensive breakdown of inspirations and collaborators - from Bobby O and Ennio to Cameo and Gazebo - and analysis of everything, including the kitchen sink. By the time the last train pulls out of King’s Cross, they’ve uncovered the album’s major themes, and things are looking bleak. Thankfully love is discovered in a pair of Heart singles. But - own up - who forgot to book the orchestra?” To support the Pet Shop Boys In Depth podcast visit our Crowdfunder: https://gofund.me/5a755ef8   Or our T-shirt store: https://in-depth.teemill.com   And you can get additional In Depth content on social media: Facebook: http://tiny.cc/3jhcvz Bluesky: http://tiny.cc/jc7h001 X: http://tiny.cc/lc7h001
    1:20:18
  • 12RX022 Actually (pt 1)
    In the latest of their album deep-dives, Graham and Chris rewind life’s cassette to summer 1987 to set the scene for the arrival of Actually. Graham’s teenage diary shines new light on the headlines and music charts of the day, before the album’s upfront singles are comprehensively unpacked, with a little help from Jonathan King (boo!) and Ed the Duck (hurrah!). After deconstructing the sleeve and mourning the memorabilia they’ve lost to Pet Shop Boys heaven over the decades, it’s fantasy setlist time, with Chris pitching his ideas for the Actually tour which never actually happened. Part two next week! To support the Pet Shop Boys In Depth podcast visit our Crowdfunder: https://gofund.me/5a755ef8 Or our T-shirt store: https://in-depth.teemill.com   You can get additional In Depth content on social media: Facebook: http://tiny.cc/3jhcvz Bluesky: http://tiny.cc/jc7h001 X: http://tiny.cc/lc7h001
    59:16
  • 12RX021 Achievements
    Graham and Chris turn TV hosts to present a special edition of This Is Your Life, calling out Pet Shop Boys’ 10 greatest achievements from the famed Big Red Book. Career highs recalled include having their first 12” available in Soho’s Record Shack, rescuing Dusty and aiding the drive to pardon Alan Turing, as well as subverting UK institutions and rubbing shoulders with Hollywood royalty. There’s also In Depth analysis of Hallo Spaceboy’s cut-up lyrics and Neil’s only published poem, while guests lining up to pay tribute include Bobby O, Madonna, Sammy Davis Jr, Es Devlin, Emily Eavis and Jimmy Tarbuck himself. But will Neil and Chris accept their knighthoods for services to pop? There's only one way to find out...
    1:11:39

An unofficial Pet Shop Boys fan podcast. Join Graham & Chris - two Pet Shop Boys fans who ’wouldn’t normally do this kind of thing’ - who chat about everything PSB from singles, albums, tours, sleeves, outfits and remixes. If you are a fan of the world’s greatest synth duo - then this is the podcast for you. Subscribe now and never miss an episode.
