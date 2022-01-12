Iman Amongst Men takes an honest and unfiltered look at what it means to be a man in today’s world. Co-hosted by NBA champion Iman Shumpert and his brother, Ahr... More
Hit-Boy | Musical Chameleon
We're back for Season Two y'all! The legend Hit-Boy game thru and dropped some jewels. This man has worked with so many of the greats, but his Jay-Z and Nas stories had us looking for the stunt button. All in all, Hit's a family guy just like me and Ahrii. Even after winning four Grammy Awards he's still learning new ways to master his craft!
5/2/2023
42:21
Iman Amongst Men: Season 2
Iman Amongst Men is back, and still uninterrupted. Join former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert and his brother Ahrii Shumpert for Season 2 as they keep it real about what it means to be a man in today's world. They'll be joined by the biggest names in sports and culture, and they won't hold anything back. New season of #ImanAmongstMen drops 5/2 on our YouTube and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!
4/25/2023
0:31
Maverick Carter | Betting On Yourself
I've always admired the empire that LeBron has built with his childhood friends. That is so dope to me. We got to sit down with a real boss. Mav had me wanting to play poker so bad. When I look back on creating this podcast with my brother Ahrii, it was intended to be a safe space for people to be vulnerable, tell their story and grow. I didn't realize that it was also going to be therapeutic for me. As we always say, thank y'all for rocking with us on Iman Amongst Men Season 1. Stay tuned because we'll be back before you know it. Happy Holidays! See y'all in 2023. Until then, we are gone!
12/15/2022
37:25
Ben Baller | Dropping Gems
Now y'all know I like to think of myself as a modern day renaissance man. I think my guy Ben Baller could give me a run for my money. This guy has stories for days being from K-Town. I can't imagine DJing in Denzel's restaurant in front of Dr. Dre. In all seriousness though, I learned that old school Korean dads are a lot like black dads when it comes to raising kids. Come correct when you talk to this man. After all, his name is Ben Baller not Ben Humble.
12/8/2022
1:06:38
Curren$y | Fortune + Fame
When you buy kids hot wheels, they might grow up and partner with NASCAR. Start 'em young. Boy I swear if I got a scholarship offer at 9-years-old, I would've committed right then and there. I don't care what Curren$y says, I'm going to stay wrapping my cars so I don't get tired of the same paint job. C'mon and hop on this jet with a legend man.
