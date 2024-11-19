Jeremy Sisto: Six Feet Under, Clueless, Law & Order, FBI

Rach chats with actor Jeremy Sisto from her home in Tuscany, Italy about everything from imposter syndrome to the best way to get out of your own way. Jeremy shares stories from Rach's all time fave "Law & Order," HBO's hit show "Six Feet Under" and why he's so excited about the new season of CBS's “FBI.” (and why fans still love the movie "Clueless") They talk candidly about aging, their love of music, and how work keeps them sane....most of the time! Follow Rach: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XFind I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead on all major podcast platforms.Stay up to date at www.RachaelRay.com