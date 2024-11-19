Jeremy Sisto: Six Feet Under, Clueless, Law & Order, FBI
Rach chats with actor Jeremy Sisto from her home in Tuscany, Italy about everything from imposter syndrome to the best way to get out of your own way. Jeremy shares stories from Rach's all time fave "Law & Order," HBO's hit show "Six Feet Under" and why he's so excited about the new season of CBS's “FBI.” (and why fans still love the movie "Clueless") They talk candidly about aging, their love of music, and how work keeps them sane....most of the time! Follow Rach: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XFind I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead on all major podcast platforms.Stay up to date at www.RachaelRay.com
--------
32:38
Bob Harper: Celebrity trainer from "The Biggest Loser"
Rachael sits down with her good friend, fitness icon and America's favorite celebrity trainer from “The Biggest Loser,” Bob Harper! Rach and Bob take the term "I'll Sleep When I'm Dead" to a new level when he opens up about surviving a widow-maker heart attack, how it transformed his life, and what keeps him motivated every day. From his passion for learning and fitness to the healing power of his dogs, his love of cooking (thanks, Rach!), and his biggest fear–being boring–Bob shares his approach to balance it all.Follow Rach: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XFind I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead on all major podcast platforms.Stay up to date at www.RachaelRay.com
--------
34:57
Chef Jacques Pépin
Rach sits down with her good friend, the legendary Chef Jacques Pépin. Together, they reminisce about how nervous Rachael was the first time they met, and how their childhoods in the restaurant business fueled their lifelong passion with food. Jacques also shares insights on his many cookbooks, his love of art, and his greatest love, his late wife Gloria.Follow Rach: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XFind I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead on all major podcast platforms.Stay up to date at www.RachaelRay.com
--------
25:02
Actor Billy Crudup
Rachael Ray sits down with The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup for a deep dive into what drives them both in their careers and personal lives. The conversation touches on themes of resilience, humility, the joy of continuous learning, and how their passion fuels them...including what it means to face failure. Rach and Billy also chat about his marriage to actress Naomi Watts and how they support each other as actors and as life partners.Follow Rach: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XFind I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead on all major podcast platforms.Stay up to date at www.RachaelRay.com
--------
29:54
Jenny Mollen: Mom, Influencer, Best-Selling Author and Podcast Host of All The Fails
In the premiere episode, Rach sits down with influencer, author, and fellow podcaster Jenny Mollen as they take a self-deprecating dive into love, marriage, food, and "all the fails" that led them to where they landed in life. They candidly chat about their unusual childhoods, what fuels their work ethics, competitiveness with their spouses, parenting, and how having no filter has sometimes landed them in hot water! Follow Rach: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | XFind I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead on all major podcast platforms.Stay up to date at www.RachaelRay.com
From 17-year daytime TV veteran, Rachael Ray's new podcast is all about what fuels us—our drive, resilience, and how we face life’s challenges. In a “melting pot” of conversations with her favorite celebs, chefs, artists, musicians, and more, no topic is off-limits. From triumphs to setbacks, Rachael dives deep into the highs and lows of hard work, sharing raw, honest stories with people she knows and those she’s meeting for the first time. It’s unscripted, real talk about life’s journeys and what keeps us going.