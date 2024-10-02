Powered by RND
How Leaders Lead with David Novak

David Novak
How Leaders Lead gives you a front-row seat to exclusive conversations with the world's most iconic leaders across business, sports, and entertainment. Hosted by David Novak, Co-founder and former CEO of Yum! Brands
  • 3 More Questions (Pat Kelsey) with David Novak and Koula Callahan
    On this episode of 3 More Questions, you'll hear David Novak's answers to: How can you break down Pat's thought that leaders ought to treat their current job like their next job? What are the best ways a leader can remind their team of their standard of excellence? If you were creating your own shield like Pat, who would be your hero?
    --------  
    10:52
  • #221: Pat Kelsey, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of Louisville – Crush it where you’re at
    Thinking about your next career move?  Most leaders are. But if you don't approach it the right way, it can cost you.  Sometimes, you can get so caught up thinking about your next big career move that you lose focus on what really matters—which is doing excellent work in whatever role you're in now. See what that looks like in action in this episode with Louisville men's basketball head coach Pat Kelsey. Plus, get an inside look at the way he's using a strong culture to turnaround one of the most storied basketball programs in the nation. You'll also learn: The one thing you need to do to get your core values to stick What to focus on when you're not the most talented person in the room How to approach a job when it's not the role you ultimately want The most underappreciated part of any organization's success
    --------  
    58:23
  • 3 More Questions (Drew Holcomb) with David Novak and Koula Callahan
    On this episode of 3 More Questions, you'll hear David Novak's answers to: What is it about writing songs that makes you want to keep doing it and how do you keep coming up with ideas? How should business leaders incorporate emotional leadership into their own style? What advice would you give a leader who's trying to figure out who their core audience is and how to serve them better?
    --------  
    15:06
  • #220: Drew Holcomb, Musician – “Super serve” your core audience
    If you want to start 2025 with more focus and efficiency, this is the episode for you! Drew Holcomb fronts a beloved Americana band called Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.  And he knows something that a lot of leaders don't: you can waste a lot of time and energy chasing after customers and fans that won't really help your business grow. Listen to this episode to discover the power of super-serving your core audience—plus find tons of creative inspiration to kick off 2025! You'll also learn: The #1 enemy of creativity (hint: it's not what you think) Must-hear advice for anyone who struggles with perfectionism Insights for succeeding in any industry that's constantly shifting One brilliant way to strengthen your connection with your spouse or partner
    --------  
    1:10:58
  • #219: The Best Of Q4
    In this episode, we take all the great wisdom from the last three months and highlight the most impactful takeaways for you. The Best Of Q4 features leadership insights from these incredible leaders: Eliah Drinkwitz, Head football coach at Mizzou Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott Fawn Weaver, Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands (IHOP, Applebee's, Fuzzy's Taco Shop) Aaron Witt, CEO of BuildWitt Erika Ayers Badan, CEO of Food52 and former CEO of Barstool Sports Scott Harrison, Founder and CEO of charity: water Jeni Britton, Founder of Jeni's Ice Creams Doug Hirsch, Owner of Arizona Drive Pickleball Team and founder of Seneca Capital Jared Belsky, CEO of Acadia Karla Gallardo, Cofounder and CEO of Cuyana
    --------  
    42:57

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About How Leaders Lead with David Novak

How Leaders Lead gives you a front-row seat to exclusive conversations with the world’s most iconic leaders across business, sports, and entertainment. Hosted by David Novak, Co-founder and former CEO of Yum! Brands, this podcast pulls back the curtain on how top CEOs, founders, and game-changers make things happen. When you tune in, you’ll learn from legends like Tom Brady, Condoleezza Rice, Jamie Dimon, Coach Prime (Deion Sanders), Indra Nooyi, Stanley Druckenmiller, and more. Other guests include: CEO of Starbucks CEO of Target Co-founder of Home Depot and many others... David’s unique perspective and thought-provoking questions distill the wisdom of these leaders into actionable insights you can use to elevate your own leadership game. Whether you’re just starting your leadership journey or already leading teams, this show helps you build the confidence you need to lead well.
