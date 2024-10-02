How Leaders Lead with David Novak

3 More Questions (Pat Kelsey) with David Novak and Koula Callahan
On this episode of 3 More Questions, you'll hear David Novak's answers to:
How can you break down Pat's thought that leaders ought to treat their current job like their next job?
What are the best ways a leader can remind their team of their standard of excellence?
If you were creating your own shield like Pat, who would be your hero?
———
GO DEEPER
--------
10:52
#221: Pat Kelsey, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of Louisville – Crush it where you’re at
Thinking about your next career move?
Most leaders are. But if you don’t approach it the right way, it can cost you.
Sometimes, you can get so caught up thinking about your next big career move that you lose focus on what really matters—which is doing excellent work in whatever role you’re in now.
See what that looks like in action in this episode with Louisville men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey. Plus, get an inside look at the way he’s using a strong culture to turnaround one of the most storied basketball programs in the nation.
You’ll also learn:
The one thing you need to do to get your core values to stick
What to focus on when you’re not the most talented person in the room
How to approach a job when it’s not the role you ultimately want
The most underappreciated part of any organization’s success
———
--------
58:23
3 More Questions (Drew Holcomb) with David Novak and Koula Callahan
On this episode of 3 More Questions, you'll hear David Novak's answers to:
What is it about writing songs that makes you want to keep doing it and how do you keep coming up with ideas?
How should business leaders incorporate emotional leadership into their own style?
What advice would you give a leader who’s trying to figure out who their core audience is and how to serve them better?
———
GO DEEPER
--------
15:06
#220: Drew Holcomb, Musician – “Super serve” your core audience
If you want to start 2025 with more focus and efficiency, this is the episode for you!
Drew Holcomb fronts a beloved Americana band called Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.
And he knows something that a lot of leaders don’t: you can waste a lot of time and energy chasing after customers and fans that won’t really help your business grow.
Listen to this episode to discover the power of super-serving your core audience—plus find tons of creative inspiration to kick off 2025!
You’ll also learn:
The #1 enemy of creativity (hint: it’s not what you think)
Must-hear advice for anyone who struggles with perfectionism
Insights for succeeding in any industry that’s constantly shifting
One brilliant way to strengthen your connection with your spouse or partner
———
--------
1:10:58
#219: The Best Of Q4
In this episode, we take all the great wisdom from the last three months and highlight the most impactful takeaways for you.
The Best Of Q4 features leadership insights from these incredible leaders:
Eliah Drinkwitz, Head football coach at Mizzou
Mike Wirth, Chairman and CEO of Chevron
Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott
Fawn Weaver, Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey
John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands (IHOP, Applebee’s, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop)
Aaron Witt, CEO of BuildWitt
Erika Ayers Badan, CEO of Food52 and former CEO of Barstool Sports
Scott Harrison, Founder and CEO of charity: water
Jeni Britton, Founder of Jeni’s Ice Creams
Doug Hirsch, Owner of Arizona Drive Pickleball Team and founder of Seneca Capital
Jared Belsky, CEO of Acadia
Karla Gallardo, Cofounder and CEO of Cuyana
———
