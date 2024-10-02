How Leaders Lead with David Novak

#221: Pat Kelsey, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at the University of Louisville – Crush it where you’re at

Thinking about your next career move? Most leaders are. But if you don’t approach it the right way, it can cost you. Sometimes, you can get so caught up thinking about your next big career move that you lose focus on what really matters—which is doing excellent work in whatever role you’re in now. See what that looks like in action in this episode with Louisville men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey. Plus, get an inside look at the way he’s using a strong culture to turnaround one of the most storied basketball programs in the nation. You’ll also learn: The one thing you need to do to get your core values to stick What to focus on when you’re not the most talented person in the room How to approach a job when it’s not the role you ultimately want The most underappreciated part of any organization’s success ——— FEATURED RESOURCES The How Leaders Lead mobile app Download the app and scale up your leadership skills in under 2 minutes a day