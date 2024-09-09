Sean and Jason discuss crimes related to food including one about two men who started a meth lab in a Taco Bell in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and another on a man who killed a Chinese restaurant delivery driver over duck sauce.
--------
44:10
Chicago Poopgate and the Two Women Named Mary
Sean discusses the Chicago Poopgate scandal that followed The Dave Matthews Band for years. Jason dives into the case of the two women named Mary Morris who died in the same city just three days apart.
--------
37:43
The Ash Street Shootout
Sean discusses the Ash Street Shootout and how Army Staff Sergeant, Bill Foulk returned from deployment in 1989 to find his Tacoma, Washington neighborhood overrun by drug dealers and gang members. Foulk and his neighbors tried to work with the police and city council to address the issue, but they were met with inaction. Frustrated, Foulk installed a security camera and gathered evidence of the illegal activity.
On September 23rd, 1989, a block party was held in the neighborhood. Tensions rose as gang members brandished weapons and threatened Foulk. Foulk called in reinforcements from his Army Ranger buddies, and a barricade was set up.
--------
38:05
Organ Harvesting and the Kamal Family Murder
Sean discusses a recent case of a deceased man set to donate his organs, with medical officials discovering he wasn't actually dead. Jason discusses the case of the Kamal family murders in Dover, Massachusetts.
--------
25:29
Guy Heinze, Jr. and the Trailer Park Massacre
Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch discuss the case of Guy Heinze Jr., who was convicted of murdering eight members of his family in Brunswick, Georgia in 2009.
You can also watch full video versions of this episode and every episode on YouTube.
Follow us on all the socials:
Instagram: @howitallwentsouth
TikTok: @howitallwentsouth
YouTube: @howitallwentsouthpodcast
And... get merch at Printify!
Follow Sean Kipe:
Instagram: @seankipeofficial
Follow Jason Hoch:
Instagram: @starexplorer
How It All Went South is a twice weekly podcast series hosted by Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch.
New episodes are published every Monday with an additional episode available early for subscribers on our Apple Podcasts channel every Friday. If you are a subscriber, you get all episodes ad-free.
Reach us at [email protected] (especially if you have an idea about a story we should cover) or leave a message for us at 470-682-1280 and we might use your message on a future show.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch have been making podcasts together for a while now and decided to make ‘How It All Went South’ because they realized they had collected so many stories between them over the years. They've worked together on some of the most popular and beloved podcasts out there - In the Red Clay, Fox Hunter, In the Land of Lies, and Drowning Creek.
Along the way, Sean and Jason would call each other constantly, always wanting to share even crazier and more wild stories…and they wanted to make them all… but, they got busy, and these take a really long time to make into a 10-episode series.
What do Sean and Jason talk about on How It All Went South?
How about renting a hitman (from a man named Guido), 1930s gangsters, runaway brides, lottery winners with totally bad luck, an eye drop killer, duck sauce killer, memory card killer, and unsolved cases.
They talk about psychics, body builders, shootouts, trailer park massacres and SOOOO much more.
And it ain’t a podcast about stories set in the South, y’all. It’s anywhere a crazy story happened… Sean and Jason talk about Alaska. Because, well, Sean is obsessed with Alaska.
Join us every week twice a week for How It All Went South.
Find us on YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, and of course, wherever you listen to podcasts.
