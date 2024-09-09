About How It All Went South

Sean Kipe and Jason Hoch have been making podcasts together for a while now and decided to make ‘How It All Went South’ because they realized they had collected so many stories between them over the years. They've worked together on some of the most popular and beloved podcasts out there - In the Red Clay, Fox Hunter, In the Land of Lies, and Drowning Creek. Along the way, Sean and Jason would call each other constantly, always wanting to share even crazier and more wild stories…and they wanted to make them all… but, they got busy, and these take a really long time to make into a 10-episode series. What do Sean and Jason talk about on How It All Went South? How about renting a hitman (from a man named Guido), 1930s gangsters, runaway brides, lottery winners with totally bad luck, an eye drop killer, duck sauce killer, memory card killer, and unsolved cases. They talk about psychics, body builders, shootouts, trailer park massacres and SOOOO much more. And it ain’t a podcast about stories set in the South, y’all. It’s anywhere a crazy story happened… Sean and Jason talk about Alaska. Because, well, Sean is obsessed with Alaska. Join us every week twice a week for How It All Went South. Find us on YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, and of course, wherever you listen to podcasts.