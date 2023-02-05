Firebrand with Matt Gaetz gives the listener full access, behind-the-scenes look into the Swamp of Washington without the spin of Fake News and Deep State influ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 255
Episode 103 LIVE: DeSantis & Disney, Mayorkas & Mexico – Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
Today on FIREBRAND: Congressman Matt Gaetz breaks down the ongoing battle between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and The Walt Disney Company, and blasts DHS Secretary Mayorkas for allowing the Mexican cartel problem to spiral out of control–PLUS Congressman Gaetz tells a story of being assaulted over the weekend by a deranged leftist! Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2lnaqc-episode-103-live-desantis-and-disney-mayorkas-and-mexico-firebrand-with-mat.html
5/2/2023
23:30
Episode 102 LIVE: Ukraine Audits – Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
Today on FIREBRAND: Congressman Matt Gaetz discusses his Ukraine resolution of inquiry which just passed the Foreign Affairs Committee, plays highlights from a House debate on the suspension of tariffs on Chinese-manufactured solar panels, and covers a medley of suggested topics from our live audience! Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2kzieo-episode-102-live-ukraine-audits-firebrand-with-matt-gaetz.html
4/28/2023
30:04
Episode 101 LIVE: ATF Director Melts (feat. Rep. Tim Burchett)– Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
Today on FIREBRAND: Congressman Matt Gaetz is joined by Congressman Tim Burchett to discuss the debt limit bill, the ATF, FISA, wokeness in the military, and more! Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ktatc-episode-101-live-atf-director-melts-feat.-rep.-tim-burchett-firebrand-with-.html
4/27/2023
36:11
Episode 100 LIVE: One Hundred Firebrands (feat. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene) – Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
Today on FIREBRAND: Congressman Matt Gaetz is joined by Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene for the one-hundredth episode of the show, where they discuss Joe Biden's second presidential campaign announcement, Tucker Carlson, the debt limit, and more! Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2kew6s-episode-100-live-one-hundred-firebrands-feat.-rep.-mtg-firebrand-with-matt-.html
4/25/2023
29:07
Episode 99 LIVE: Team Tucker – Firebrand with Matt Gaetz
Today on FIREBRAND: Congressman Matt Gaetz reacts to the breaking news of Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News and revisits some of the greatest moments from his program–PLUS updates on the legislative agenda for the week ahead, and more! Watch on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2k754e-episode-99-live-team-tucker-firebrand-with-matt-gaetz.html
Firebrand with Matt Gaetz gives the listener full access, behind-the-scenes look into the Swamp of Washington without the spin of Fake News and Deep State influence. Congressman Gaetz tackles the most important issues of our time without holding back any punches. No spin, no lies, all hard-hitting truths. Subscribe today to never miss Firebrand with Matt Gaetz. NEW EPISODES EVERY WEEK!