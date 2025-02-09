Homesteading and Permaculture by Paul Wheaton

Podcast 702 – Permaculture Smackdown 31 – Strategies for growing enough food to feed your family – Part 2
Paul, Liv, Beau and Samantha continue discussing how to grow enough food to feed a family, with a lot of the discussion this time being about corn, or lack thereof, in the discussion thus far, what with it being calorie dense, having a long shelf-life, and being good fodder for cattle
Podcast 701 – Permaculture Smackdown 31 – Strategies for growing enough food to feed your family – Part 1
Paul, Liv, Beau and Samantha discuss strategies for growing enough food for a family, namely what to grow, how to not get overwhelmed and decide gardening is hard, livestock rearing, what to grow to make gardening fun and potentially profitable, if you don't mind trading.
Podcast 700 – Permaculture Smackdown 30 – The solution for nearly every soil test – Part 2
Paul, Clay, and Samantha continue discussing soil tests and other ways of quickly building soil. They talk about "Back to Eden Gardening" , it's use of wood chips and why that may not be the best plan for a couple of reasons, keyline ploughing, and how much mulch is needed.
Podcast 699 – Permaculture Smackdown 30 – The solution for nearly every soil test – Part 1
Paul sets out to talk about soil tests with Samantha and Clay, and winds up talking about how most test results just mean "apply mulch", unless it means "plant alder trees to detox", Sepp Holzer's earthworm greenhouse, root exudate, and Paul's alleged harassment of a friend via mulch.
Podcast 698 – Permaculture Smackdown 29: Hugelkultur! – Part 3
Paul, Beau, and Samantha conclude their discussion on hugelkulturs, by talking about turbulence and preventing it with either windbreaks, holly trees, or making them close together, what wood is best for them, (whatever is around, basically), and a brief on another list of things that didn't get in the main presentation.