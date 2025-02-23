Ep.47 [EN]: Weekee Tiew: Virtuals is here for years, and let's first grow the agent performance

In this episode I interviewed Wee Kee, the co-founder of Virtuals. From here and there in the conversation you can tell that Virtuals team is a pragmatic and perseverant one. To build a successful product in this fast moving industry, there's no fast track but stay on the table and keep grinding. Shownotes:You guys have been dominating mindshare amongst all the crypto native folks lately. So first of all congratulations! But still would love to hear how you introduce yourself to our audience. There were quite many platforms that empower developers to launch agents. What key factors do you think led you to where you guys are today?Do you think the diversity of the agents came from the no-code requirement?What are some of the agents that grew from Virtuals that left people an impression? Also about Multimodality. What are the best performing categories for agents developed with GAME?How do you decide whether you’re going to co-marketing with one of the ecosystem agents?I read on Messari that you guys have integrated Farcaster, but I haven’t seen a lot of news that you guys are pushing on that front. Any plans? I was particularly interested to hear your answer on this one, because looks like with a web3 native social network, an agent developed under GAME framework will be capable of doing a lot more 👀When it comes to execution related to capital, it’s safer to let a few different agents control each other’s access. Have you seen any effort by people to use an agent developed under a certain framework to curb or hedge against what one agent developed under another framework? Do you have any plan to update the GAME framework, and launch a pro version? As we know that low-code is perfect for the normies, but may restrict what people can accomplish with the framework. How are you thinking about integration with any TEE? For example Flashbots has been working heavily on it. A question about your tokenomics. I think you guys have been mentioning that your economic model is designed to be more like an L1? What do you think about your business model?I'd be curious to hear your take on all these diff models: FT was so profitable even with way less volume because it takes a good % fees throughout the whole lifecycle; pump only takes fees in the initial bonding stage; virtuals accrues fees to the LP but in 10 years most of these agents will all go to 0 likely so one side of the LP will be 0 - the other side is virtuals -> so this is a burn mechanism?What’s your view on $SWARMs, $ai16z, and Spore?Why did you decide to do a tour in mainland China? Any other community / partnership plan for the next 6 months you’d like to share?Twitter: @virtuals_io / @everythingempt0Website: https://app.virtuals.io/ If you like this episode, you're welcome to tip with Ethereum / Solana / Bitcoin:如果喜欢本作品，欢迎打赏ETH/SOL/BTC：ETH: 0x83Fe9765a57C9bA36700b983Af33FD3c9920Ef20SOL: AaCeeEX5xBH6QchuRaUj3CEHED8vv5bUizxUpMsr1KytBTC: 3ACPRhHVbh3cu8zqtqSPpzNnNULbZwaNqG Important Disclaimer: All opinions expressed by Mable Jiang, or other podcast guests, are solely their opinion. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mable Jiang may hold positions in some of the projects discussed on this show. 重要声明：Mable Jiang或嘉宾在播客中的观点仅代表他们的个人看法。此播客仅用于提供信息，不作为投资参考。Mable Jiang有时可能会在此节目中讨论的某项目中持有头寸。