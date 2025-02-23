这个节目的标题我没有想到一个特别出彩的但我很坦然，因为这一集也是一样：没有极其惊艳的大道理或者洞察，但是聊完之后你却更觉得Haze 和 GMGN 团队的优秀之处。他们在细节处见真章。在访谈的最后一个问题，你可能会期待他回答一些特别厉害的东西，但是他的回答仍然是那么朴素。这大概就是GNGM的成功的秘诀吧，坚持，用心。这一周过去了我跟 Haze 感慨，所有人都吹捧你的感觉真是神奇，他淡淡地回答：风口上而已。没了风，就没有这些了。Show Notes:GMGN的前世今生：最开始这个想法是怎么孕育的，核心用户是从什么渠道积累的产品迭代经历了哪些阶段GMGN 做社区的特点是老板自己也下场吗你觉得你们做产品这么多年积累下来的哪些经验和基础设施的优势在迭代GMGN时对你们有所帮助？功能迭代的流程你们最近支持了BNB Chain，很多业内人士开玩笑说你们收到了BNB Chain最高规格的接待。有一个很资深的在 BNB Chain 上做开发的朋友的观点是你们最初支持BNB Chain时还没有针对BNB Chain做太多优化。所以从那时到现在的变化是什么？BNB Chain 或者其他一些EVM链，相比Solana，最大的区别是什么memecoin真的有多链同时交易、链抽象前端和产品体验的需求吗海外与国际化：假设你们觉得Solana 长期还是很值得深耕，是否考虑全球化Memecoin 交易的下半场，你觉得在白热化的竞争里面，持续保持优势甚至拉开别人一头差距的重点在哪 Website：https://gmgn.ai/app Twitter（X）：@haze0x / @gmgnai
If you like this episode, you're welcome to tip with Ethereum / Solana / Bitcoin:如果喜欢本作品，欢迎打赏ETH/SOL/BTC：ETH: 0x83Fe9765a57C9bA36700b983Af33FD3c9920Ef20SOL: AaCeeEX5xBH6QchuRaUj3CEHED8vv5bUizxUpMsr1KytBTC: 3ACPRhHVbh3cu8zqtqSPpzNnNULbZwaNqG Important Disclaimer: All opinions expressed by Mable Jiang, or other podcast guests, are solely their opinion. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mable Jiang may hold positions in some of the projects discussed on this show. 重要声明：Mable Jiang或嘉宾在播客中的观点仅代表他们的个人看法。此播客仅用于提供信息，不作为投资参考。Mable Jiang有时可能会在此节目中讨论的某项目中持有头寸。
--------
51:18
Ep.49 [EN]: Nico: Sailing with OX.FUN in the first meme bull market
Shownotes:Self-introHow does it feel working on a project full time for an extended period of time?For those who don’t have any context Su Zhu had a “Supercycle” thesis for Ethereum in the previous bull run. So tell us under today’s context, what’s a Supercycle?!Why shifting from OPNX to OX.FUN?You guys are laser focused on Perps right now. I know you thought about doing a Launchpad but decided not to. What was the thought process?What kind of audience and market do you think you captured in the recent run-up? Who are your major users?You decided to go for a lot of OX pairs - that was definitely a bold move. Why so?What do you think about outcompeting other players in the space in the long run?Your feelings about all these different L1/2 ecosystems.Your view on Ethereum now?Mindshare perps. We preliminarily discussed this possibility before. Any plan on that?What are the major focuses on 2025 for OX?Your personal goal in the new year?!Twitter: @nicodotfun / @OXFUNHQWebsite: https://ox.fun/en
If you like this episode, you're welcome to tip with Ethereum / Solana / Bitcoin:如果喜欢本作品，欢迎打赏ETH/SOL/BTC：ETH: 0x83Fe9765a57C9bA36700b983Af33FD3c9920Ef20SOL: AaCeeEX5xBH6QchuRaUj3CEHED8vv5bUizxUpMsr1KytBTC: 3ACPRhHVbh3cu8zqtqSPpzNnNULbZwaNqG Important Disclaimer: All opinions expressed by Mable Jiang, or other podcast guests, are solely their opinion. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mable Jiang may hold positions in some of the projects discussed on this show. 重要声明：Mable Jiang或嘉宾在播客中的观点仅代表他们的个人看法。此播客仅用于提供信息，不作为投资参考。Mable Jiang有时可能会在此节目中讨论的某项目中持有头寸。
--------
48:23
Ep.48 [EN]: Joanna Zeng: Bringing the Best of SVM to scale Ethereum SOON
Show Notes:What brought you into into cryptoIntroduction of SOONThere were so many scaling solutions available. What was the thinking behind launching soon at this time? What’s the mission and vision behind?The mindshare around SOON has been growing lately. What did you guys do? What was the focus? How do you think about differentiation of SOON other than the scalability issues?Why did you go for a decoupled SVM design versus a forked one? What’s the tradeoff?What was the tradeoffs in the Fraud-Proof Security?And you took a modular approach for the architecture?What have you prepared in terms of developer incentives and programs?Any exciting partnerships coming up?What’s next?Twitter: @soon_svm / @justsayuluvjoWebsite: https://linktr.ee/soon_svm
If you like this episode, you're welcome to tip with Ethereum / Solana / Bitcoin:如果喜欢本作品，欢迎打赏ETH/SOL/BTC：ETH: 0x83Fe9765a57C9bA36700b983Af33FD3c9920Ef20SOL: AaCeeEX5xBH6QchuRaUj3CEHED8vv5bUizxUpMsr1KytBTC: 3ACPRhHVbh3cu8zqtqSPpzNnNULbZwaNqG Important Disclaimer: All opinions expressed by Mable Jiang, or other podcast guests, are solely their opinion. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mable Jiang may hold positions in some of the projects discussed on this show. 重要声明：Mable Jiang或嘉宾在播客中的观点仅代表他们的个人看法。此播客仅用于提供信息，不作为投资参考。Mable Jiang有时可能会在此节目中讨论的某项目中持有头寸。
--------
36:58
Ep.47 [EN]: Weekee Tiew: Virtuals is here for years, and let's first grow the agent performance
In this episode I interviewed Wee Kee, the co-founder of Virtuals. From here and there in the conversation you can tell that Virtuals team is a pragmatic and perseverant one. To build a successful product in this fast moving industry, there's no fast track but stay on the table and keep grinding. Shownotes:You guys have been dominating mindshare amongst all the crypto native folks lately. So first of all congratulations! But still would love to hear how you introduce yourself to our audience. There were quite many platforms that empower developers to launch agents. What key factors do you think led you to where you guys are today?Do you think the diversity of the agents came from the no-code requirement?What are some of the agents that grew from Virtuals that left people an impression? Also about Multimodality. What are the best performing categories for agents developed with GAME?How do you decide whether you’re going to co-marketing with one of the ecosystem agents?I read on Messari that you guys have integrated Farcaster, but I haven’t seen a lot of news that you guys are pushing on that front. Any plans? I was particularly interested to hear your answer on this one, because looks like with a web3 native social network, an agent developed under GAME framework will be capable of doing a lot more 👀When it comes to execution related to capital, it’s safer to let a few different agents control each other’s access. Have you seen any effort by people to use an agent developed under a certain framework to curb or hedge against what one agent developed under another framework? Do you have any plan to update the GAME framework, and launch a pro version? As we know that low-code is perfect for the normies, but may restrict what people can accomplish with the framework. How are you thinking about integration with any TEE? For example Flashbots has been working heavily on it. A question about your tokenomics. I think you guys have been mentioning that your economic model is designed to be more like an L1? What do you think about your business model?I'd be curious to hear your take on all these diff models: FT was so profitable even with way less volume because it takes a good % fees throughout the whole lifecycle; pump only takes fees in the initial bonding stage; virtuals accrues fees to the LP but in 10 years most of these agents will all go to 0 likely so one side of the LP will be 0 - the other side is virtuals -> so this is a burn mechanism?What’s your view on $SWARMs, $ai16z, and Spore?Why did you decide to do a tour in mainland China? Any other community / partnership plan for the next 6 months you’d like to share?Twitter: @virtuals_io / @everythingempt0Website: https://app.virtuals.io/
If you like this episode, you're welcome to tip with Ethereum / Solana / Bitcoin:如果喜欢本作品，欢迎打赏ETH/SOL/BTC：ETH: 0x83Fe9765a57C9bA36700b983Af33FD3c9920Ef20SOL: AaCeeEX5xBH6QchuRaUj3CEHED8vv5bUizxUpMsr1KytBTC: 3ACPRhHVbh3cu8zqtqSPpzNnNULbZwaNqG Important Disclaimer: All opinions expressed by Mable Jiang, or other podcast guests, are solely their opinion. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mable Jiang may hold positions in some of the projects discussed on this show. 重要声明：Mable Jiang或嘉宾在播客中的观点仅代表他们的个人看法。此播客仅用于提供信息，不作为投资参考。Mable Jiang有时可能会在此节目中讨论的某项目中持有头寸。
是什么启发 Kaito 团队从最开始的面向机构和项目，开始逐渐转向面向普通用户的？“Kaito is an AI that revolutionizes your workflow, changes how you think about this market, and provides you with the tool you need to drastically improve your decision making.” Kaito：改变工作流的工具“心智”是 Kaito 很强调的一个指标，甚至认为是增长的KPI。它由什么一些要素构成？Kaito的团队背景：算法 vs 数据最近你的推特 feed 流有大量的内容是关于meme交易的流动性和心智的，在这个新的一轮里，流动性和心智是在资产类别间怎么移动的？传统估值模型 2.0：注意力是基本面，叙事是Multiples你们决定是否给平台加一个什么样的功能，决策流程是怎样的？你一直在追踪meme占推特心智的百分比，你觉得到百分之多少是一个比较难再增长的状态？好奇你为什么在有些人认为的高点买$GOAT？Kaito 目前的挑战是什么？Website：https://kaito.ai/https://yaps.kaito.ai/onboarding/ Twitter（X）：@_kaitoai / @Punk9277
If you like this episode, you're welcome to tip with Ethereum / Solana / Bitcoin:如果喜欢本作品，欢迎打赏ETH/SOL/BTC：ETH: 0x83Fe9765a57C9bA36700b983Af33FD3c9920Ef20SOL: AaCeeEX5xBH6QchuRaUj3CEHED8vv5bUizxUpMsr1KytBTC: 3ACPRhHVbh3cu8zqtqSPpzNnNULbZwaNqG Important Disclaimer: All opinions expressed by Mable Jiang, or other podcast guests, are solely their opinion. This podcast is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Mable Jiang may hold positions in some of the projects discussed on this show. 重要声明：Mable Jiang或嘉宾在播客中的观点仅代表他们的个人看法。此播客仅用于提供信息，不作为投资参考。Mable Jiang有时可能会在此节目中讨论的某项目中持有头寸。
欢迎来到HODLong 后浪。本节目由Mable Jiang主理，旨在和听众一起探索Web3 社区（项目运营者、投资人、其他生态系统参与者等），并特别关注于亚洲的Web3社区。
Welcome to HODLong 后浪. This is a podcast hosted by Mable Jiang. This show attempts to shed light on the broader Web3 community, whether that being operators, investors, or ecosystem participants of other forms, with a specific focus on the Asia-based Web3 world.