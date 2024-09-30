Revisited 10: The Anglo-German Naval Arms Race - The Approach of War
In which we discuss how the British and Germans approached the war, arms limitation treaties, and the growing budget crises of 1913.
Revisited 9: The Anglo-German Naval Arms Race - War Plans
Cool fleets, what were they going to do with them?
Interview 15: The U-boat War off North America with Dominic Etzold
More info about Reaping the Whirlwind: https://www.etzold.online/home-1
Incogni: Use promo code HISTORYGREATWAR at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual plan at incogni.com/historygreatwar.
Interview 14: Sacred Service with Specialist Curator Patricia Cecil
In this interview I was delighted to talk to Patricia Cecil the Specialist Curator Faith, Religion and WW1 at the National World War 1 Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri to discuss a new exhibit at the museum titled Sacred Service.
Sacred Service Exhibit: https://theworldwar.org/exhibitions/sacred-service
Revisited 8: The Anglo-German Naval Arms Race - At The Peak
While changes occur at the British Admiralty, in Berlin the German building efforts reach a breaking point.
