History Of The Great War

Wesley Livesay
History of the Great War is a weekly podcast that will cover the First World War that occurred from 1914 and 1918. Every week we will be discussing the events t...
HistorySociety & CultureDocumentary

Available Episodes

5 of 307
  • Revisited 10: The Anglo-German Naval Arms Race - The Approach of War
    In which we discuss how the British and Germans approached the war, arms limitation treaties, and the growing budget crises of 1913. Contact [email protected] to advertise on History of the Great War. History of the Great War is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    40:04
  • Revisited 9: The Anglo-German Naval Arms Race - War Plans
    Cool fleets, what were they going to do with them? Contact [email protected] to advertise on History of the Great War. History of the Great War is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    35:55
  • Interview 15: The U-boat War off North America with Dominic Etzold
    More info about Reaping the Whirlwind: https://www.etzold.online/home-1 Incogni: Use promo code HISTORYGREATWAR at the link below to get an exclusive 60% off an annual plan at incogni.com/historygreatwar. Contact [email protected] to advertise on History of the Great War.  History of the Great War is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    37:20
  • Interview 14: Sacred Service with Specialist Curator Patricia Cecil
    In this interview I was delighted to talk to Patricia Cecil the Specialist Curator Faith, Religion and WW1 at the National World War 1 Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri to discuss a new exhibit at the museum titled Sacred Service. Sacred Service Exhibit: https://theworldwar.org/exhibitions/sacred-service Contact [email protected] to advertise on History of the Great War.  History of the Great War is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    29:58
  • Revisited 8: The Anglo-German Naval Arms Race - At The Peak
    While changes occur at the British Admiralty, in Berlin the German building efforts reach a breaking point. Contact [email protected] to advertise on History of the Second World War.  History of the Great War is part of the Airwave Media podcast network. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    27:44

About History Of The Great War

History of the Great War is a weekly podcast that will cover the First World War that occurred from 1914 and 1918. Every week we will be discussing the events that occurred exactly 100 years ago. We will journey from the borders of France in the blistering heat of 1914, to the shores of Gallipoli, to the banks of Somme, to the final knockout attempt by the German army in the spring of 1918.
