Available Episodes
5 of 16
Introducing Season 3 of the Healthy Spaces Podcast
Did you know that 99% of the global population is breathing unhealthy air? What if it didn’t have to be that way? We believe that the relationship between human health and planetary health is so intertwined that it's impossible to talk about one without the other. Welcome to Season 3 of the Healthy Spaces podcast, where we’re exploring how technology and innovation are transforming the spaces where we live, work and play. From building sustainable homes to growing and moving healthy food, we’re connecting the dots for listeners between climate tech and healthier spaces for people and the planet. We’ll talk to engineers, homebuilders, food growers and business leaders about the innovations they’re developing not only to improve comfort and health for people, but also to reduce the carbon footprint of the ecosystems we all depend on to live.Join us to listen, learn and get inspired to create healthier spaces in your community.
6/5/2023
1:15
The Win-Win for Human and Planetary Health
Are we able to reimagine a world where clean air, water, and food are available to all? Where economies are focused on health and wellbeing, where cities are livable, and people have control over their health and the health of the planet?These are the questions being asked by the World Health Organization to focus attention on the urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy. In this special episode celebrating World Health Day, host Rasha Hasaneen speaks with Trane Technologies’ Sustainability leader, Scott Tew, to explore the link between indoor environments and the great outdoors, and what we can all do to make them better. Because it’s clear - the relationship between human health and planetary health is so intertwined, it's impossible to talk about one without the other.
4/6/2022
28:39
Innovations for Healthy and Efficient Spaces
Throughout our podcast series we have explored the link between indoor air quality and quality of life. In this episode, we dive deeper into how some strategies for improving indoor air quality can have a taxing effect on building efficiency, and how innovation and technology is evolving to address it. Manish Sharma, Vice President and Chief Technology and Product Officer at Honeywell Building Technologies, joins us to talk about how the pandemic has accelerated innovation and technology in this space. And, how building owners and engineers are engaging on the topic and recognizing the value of monitoring other parameters of indoor air quality, beyond carbon dioxide.
1/17/2022
23:13
The (Bus) Ride to Efficient and Equitable Cities
According to the EPA, transportation was responsible for 29% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. In this episode we will look specifically at mass transit and the advancements in technology that are lowering its impact on the environment.But, beyond the air quality outside, mass transit authorities must also balance increased passenger interest in keeping the air on the inside clean and building back trust among riders who shied away from mass transit at the height of the pandemic. Jared Schnader with CALSTART and Trane Technologies’ Dwayne Cowan join this episode to take an inside out look at the relationship between air quality, equitable mass transit and quality of life.
1/10/2022
28:28
The Show Must Go On
Sports and entertainment venues were among the first places to close their doors during the pandemic and often the last ones to open up. During that time many researched and learned ways to minimize the spread of the virus and outfitted their facilities to protect employees and patrons. The time-tested mantra that “the show must go on” never rang truer than it does today – with a goal to get people who work in the sports and entertainment sector back on the job, and bring people together to enjoy their favorite pastimes once more.In this episode, Melanie Koch, director of commercial at the International WELL Building Institute, shares what she learned as she partnered with different venues over the last couple of years and how her organization is helping facilities prepare and communicate the steps they have taken.
