Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Hashtag History in the App
Listen to Hashtag History in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
Hashtag History

Hashtag History

Podcast Hashtag History
Podcast Hashtag History

Hashtag History

Hashtag History
add
The ultimate History podcast for History Nerds and History Haters alike! Here at Hashtag History, we dive into History's greatest stories of controversy, conspi... More
History
The ultimate History podcast for History Nerds and History Haters alike! Here at Hashtag History, we dive into History's greatest stories of controversy, conspi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 147
  • EP 130: Interview with Carol Daly, Lead Investigator on the Golden State Killer Case
    This week on Hashtag History, we interview Carol Daly, one of the lead investigators on the Golden State Killer case. She was also the first woman appointed as Undersheriff with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the first woman appointed Chair of the Board of Prison Terms…and so many more firsts for women in the Sacramento law enforcement! In this episode, Carol shared with us details about her involvement in the Golden State Killer case - as well as a few other infamous Sacramento cases - and showered us all with some female empowerment as she discusses the huge strides she made for women in Sacramento law enforcement and what it was like working in such a male-dominated field. Follow Hashtag History on Instagram @hashtaghistory_podcast for all of the pictures mentioned in this episode. Citations for all sources can be located on our website at www.HashtagHistory-Pod.com. You can also check out our website for super cute merch! You can now sponsor a cocktail and get a shout-out on air! Just head to www.buymeacoffee.com/hashtaghistory or head to the Support tab on our website! You can locate us on www.Patreon.com/hashtaghistory where you can donate $1 a month to our Books and Booze Supply. All of your support goes a long ways and we are endlessly grateful! To show our gratitude, all Patreon Supporters receive an automatic 15% OFF all merchandise in our merchandise store, bonus Hashtag Hangouts episodes, a shoutout on social media, and stickers! THANKS FOR LISTENING! - Rachel and Leah --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hashtaghistory/support
    4/11/2023
    29:29
  • EP 129: The Golden State Killer
    This week on Hashtag History, we will be discussing Joseph James DeAngelo, also known as the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo tormented the State of California - particularly here in the Sacramento area (very, very close to where we live) - for more than ten years committing burglaries, rapes, and murders. Due to his widespread crimes, it took investigators more than four decades to piece together the fact that the man that had become known as the Visalia Ransacker, the East Area Rapist, and the Original Night Stalker were all the same person. In 2018, DeAngelo was finally caught after a family member of his had uploaded their DNA to a genetic genealogy site. He was charged and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020. Follow Hashtag History on Instagram @hashtaghistory_podcast for all of the pictures mentioned in this episode. Citations for all sources can be located on our website at www.HashtagHistory-Pod.com. You can also check out our website for super cute merch! You can now sponsor a cocktail and get a shout-out on air! Just head to www.buymeacoffee.com/hashtaghistory or head to the Support tab on our website! You can locate us on www.Patreon.com/hashtaghistory where you can donate $1 a month to our Books and Booze Supply. All of your support goes a long ways and we are endlessly grateful! To show our gratitude, all Patreon Supporters receive an automatic 15% OFF all merchandise in our merchandise store, bonus Hashtag Hangouts episodes, a shoutout on social media, and stickers! THANKS FOR LISTENING! - Rachel and Leah --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hashtaghistory/support
    4/4/2023
    1:16:22
  • EP 128: Galileo Galilei
    This week on Hashtag History, we will be discussing Galileo Galilei. He is considered to be the Father of Modern Science and, by the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, is considered to be “a - if not the - central figure of the Scientific Revolution of the seventeenth century”. We have Galileo to thank for significant contributions to various fields of science, mathematics, philosophy, and physics. He studied and made huge contributions to areas such as gravity and relativity, inertia, and speed. He invented a better telescope for viewing planets and other objects in space. He was brilliant and I cannot wait to dive into all of these major accomplishments and achievements that he made in the fields of science, physics, and astronomy. But, most interesting to me, is the way Galileo’s life ended. Over the course of his studies, Galileo became convinced of heliocentrism (the concept that the Earth rotates and revolves around the Sun); this was contrary to the popular (and religious) belief at the time - geocentrism - which states that the Earth is actually at the center of the universe with all of the celestial bodies (such as the sun, moon, planets, and stars) all revolving around it. Galileo’s heliocentric beliefs were incredibly controversial, particularly with the Catholic Church, who had his claims investigated - more than once - before eventually forcing him to recant his beliefs and placing him under house arrest where he would remain for the rest of his life. Follow Hashtag History on Instagram @hashtaghistory_podcast for all of the pictures mentioned in this episode. Citations for all sources can be located on our website at www.HashtagHistory-Pod.com. You can also check out our website for super cute merch! You can now sponsor a cocktail and get a shout-out on air! Just head to www.buymeacoffee.com/hashtaghistory or head to the Support tab on our website! You can locate us on www.Patreon.com/hashtaghistory where you can donate $1 a month to our Books and Booze Supply. All of your support goes a long ways and we are endlessly grateful! To show our gratitude, all Patreon Supporters receive an automatic 15% OFF all merchandise in our merchandise store, bonus Hashtag Hangouts episodes, a shoutout on social media, and stickers! THANKS FOR LISTENING! - Rachel and Leah --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hashtaghistory/support
    3/28/2023
    46:21
  • EP 127: The 1985 MOVE Bombing
    This week on Hashtag History, we will be discussing the 1985 MOVE Bombing in which the City of Philadelphia bombed and killed its own people. On May 13, 1985, the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb onto a West Philadelphia home that they knew to be occupied by men, women, and children. Those residing within this house were a part of MOVE, a Black liberation group founded on the principles of racial justice, and other causes such as animal and environmental rights. They had long been a nuisance for the local police and had also become a nuisance to many of their residential neighbors who had made noise and littering complaints. In response to this, the Philadelphia Mayor ordered for the group to be evicted from the home. When they did not do this, the Philadelphia Police Department bombed the home and the Philadelphia Fire Department allowed for the fire resulting from this bombing to destroy an additional sixty-one homes.  At the end of this horrendous event, eleven people were killed (including children) and another 250 people were left homeless. Follow Hashtag History on Instagram @hashtaghistory_podcast for all of the pictures mentioned in this episode. Citations for all sources can be located on our website at www.HashtagHistory-Pod.com. You can also check out our website for super cute merch! You can now sponsor a cocktail and get a shout-out on air! Just head to www.buymeacoffee.com/hashtaghistory or head to the Support tab on our website! You can locate us on www.Patreon.com/hashtaghistory where you can donate $1 a month to our Books and Booze Supply. All of your support goes a long ways and we are endlessly grateful! To show our gratitude, all Patreon Supporters receive an automatic 15% OFF all merchandise in our merchandise store, bonus Hashtag Hangouts episodes, a shoutout on social media, and stickers! THANKS FOR LISTENING! - Rachel and Leah --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hashtaghistory/support
    3/21/2023
    36:24
  • EP 126: The History of the British Museum
    This week on Hashtag History, we will be discussing the History of the British Museum. The British Museum truly has everything…and that’s exactly the problem. The British Museum is home to roughly eight million objects; the majority of which aren’t even on display for you to see! But of their high-ticket items that are on display, it is safe to say that a good chunk of them…were stolen.  In this episode, we will discuss the History of the British Museum, its origins, how it managed to acquire so many of its artifacts, what those contested artifacts are, and what those countries are doing now in their attempts to have their property returned to them. Follow Hashtag History on Instagram @hashtaghistory_podcast for all of the pictures mentioned in this episode. Citations for all sources can be located on our website at www.HashtagHistory-Pod.com. You can also check out our website for super cute merch! You can now sponsor a cocktail and get a shout-out on air! Just head to www.buymeacoffee.com/hashtaghistory or head to the Support tab on our website! You can locate us on www.Patreon.com/hashtaghistory where you can donate $1 a month to our Books and Booze Supply. All of your support goes a long ways and we are endlessly grateful! To show our gratitude, all Patreon Supporters receive an automatic 15% OFF all merchandise in our merchandise store, bonus Hashtag Hangouts episodes, a shoutout on social media, and stickers! THANKS FOR LISTENING! - Rachel and Leah --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hashtaghistory/support
    3/14/2023
    41:43

More History podcasts

About Hashtag History

The ultimate History podcast for History Nerds and History Haters alike! Here at Hashtag History, we dive into History's greatest stories of controversy, conspiracy, and corruption. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/hashtaghistory/support
Podcast website

Listen to Hashtag History, Musleh Khan and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Hashtag History

Hashtag History

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store