This week on Hashtag History, we will be discussing Galileo Galilei. He is considered to be the Father of Modern Science and, by the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, is considered to be "a - if not the - central figure of the Scientific Revolution of the seventeenth century". We have Galileo to thank for significant contributions to various fields of science, mathematics, philosophy, and physics. He studied and made huge contributions to areas such as gravity and relativity, inertia, and speed. He invented a better telescope for viewing planets and other objects in space. He was brilliant and I cannot wait to dive into all of these major accomplishments and achievements that he made in the fields of science, physics, and astronomy. But, most interesting to me, is the way Galileo's life ended. Over the course of his studies, Galileo became convinced of heliocentrism (the concept that the Earth rotates and revolves around the Sun); this was contrary to the popular (and religious) belief at the time - geocentrism - which states that the Earth is actually at the center of the universe with all of the celestial bodies (such as the sun, moon, planets, and stars) all revolving around it. Galileo's heliocentric beliefs were incredibly controversial, particularly with the Catholic Church, who had his claims investigated - more than once - before eventually forcing him to recant his beliefs and placing him under house arrest where he would remain for the rest of his life.