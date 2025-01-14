Introducing Hard Turn

Kelly Koopmans and Mary Nam are colleagues at KOMO-TV in Seattle, as well as friends who have seen one another through some of life’s ups and downs. On their new show Hard Turn, the two share stories from guests who have had to traverse their own hard turns – how they made tough decisions, what it’s like being on the other side of big changes – and offer their own insights and advice to listeners. Join them as they prepare for life’s next Hard Turn! Hard Turn with Kelly Koopmans and Mary Nam launches on January 15. New episodes drop every Wednesday. Make sure you're following the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us at @HardTurnPodcast on Instagram and @HardTurnPod on X.