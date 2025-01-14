Struggling to make new friends as an adult? Mary chatted with Emmely in Los Angeles, who bravely started her own meet-up for other adults when she found herself longing for deeper connections in a work-from-home world. Discover how she created a community from scratch and tips for forging friendships in adulthood. Join Mary and Kelly this week as they traverse the hard turn of making new friends!
New episodes of Hard Turn drop every Wednesday. Follow the show on all your favorite podcast platforms and for bonus content, follow us on Instagram @HardTurnPodcast and X @HardTurnPod. (https://www.flowcode.com/page/hardturn).
--------
35:45
Introducing Hard Turn
Kelly Koopmans and Mary Nam are colleagues at KOMO-TV in Seattle, as well as friends who have seen one another through some of life’s ups and downs. On their new show Hard Turn, the two share stories from guests who have had to traverse their own hard turns – how they made tough decisions, what it’s like being on the other side of big changes – and offer their own insights and advice to listeners. Join them as they prepare for life’s next Hard Turn!
Hard Turn with Kelly Koopmans and Mary Nam launches on January 15. New episodes drop every Wednesday. Make sure you're following the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow us at @HardTurnPodcast on Instagram and @HardTurnPod on X.
Hard Turn is the podcast that dives into life’s biggest decisions and transformative moments. Hosted by Kelly Koopmans and Mary Nam, this weekly show features compelling stories from guests who have navigated life-altering experiences like retirement, sobriety, health challenges, and career changes. Along the way, Kelly and Mary share relatable anecdotes, insightful advice, and personal reflections, offering listeners inspiring stories and meaningful conversations. Whether you’re facing a turning point or just curious about how others have tackled theirs, Hard Turn offers stories and insights you won’t want to miss. Join Kelly and Mary as they explore what it means to take life’s next Hard Turn.
Presented by Overlake Medical Center
Listen to Hard Turn, Khloé in Wonder Land and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app