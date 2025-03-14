Powered by RND
Green Cover Podcast

Keith Berns
Welcome to the Green Cover podcast, where we have really interesting conversations with some of the top regenerative farmers and experts. Join our host Green Co...
Science

  • Gabe Brown and the Origins of the Regenerative Agriculture Movement in the United States
    In this episode of the Green Cover Podcast, we sit down with renowned regenerative farmer Gabe Brown to revisit a pivotal moment in 2006 that helped spark the regenerative agriculture movement in the U.S. Learn how a bold idea from a South American expert changed the way we think about cover crops, soil health, and farming systems. We also discuss the rise of the regenerative market, how farmers can benefit, and what the future holds for nutrient-dense food production. Tune in for an inspiring conversation about the power of diversity, stewardship, and collaboration in agriculture.Links:Understanding Ag: https://understandingag.com/Soil Health Academy: https://soilhealthacademy.org/Regenified: https://regenified.com/If you love our pdocast, dive into our other great resources like the Soil Health Resource Guide: https://greencover.com/freeguidesAt Green Cover, we grow, clean, mix, and deliver the highest quality cover crop seed directly to agricultural producers across the United States.Our faith-based company is built by farmers, family-owned and united in our purpose to help farmers regenerate, steward and share God's creation for future generations.We'd love to provide you with excellent quality seed, expert cover crop advice, and a custom seed blend designed to meet your goals for your field.Contact our expert sales team at (402) 469-6784 or [email protected] Or visit us online at https://greencover.comBuild your own custom mix at https://smartmix.greencoverseed.com
About Green Cover Podcast

Welcome to the Green Cover podcast, where we have really interesting conversations with some of the top regenerative farmers and experts. Join our host Green Cover co-founder and co-owner Keith Berns and our guests as they discuss how we can help people regenerate God’s Creation for future generations.
