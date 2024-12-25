Grazing Grass Podcast : Sharing Stories of Regenerative Ag

e148. Roots So Deep with Peter Byck

Join us as we explore the fascinating world of regenerative farming with Peter Byck, the talented producer and director of the docuseries "Roots so Deep You Can See the Devil Down There." We chat about the inception and journey of creating this compelling series, focusing on a science project rooted in regenerative farming practices across the Southeast US. Peter shares insights on the unexpected findings from the farmers involved, the evolving science behind the project, and the profound impact of these practices on both the land and its people. He also opens up about his personal connection to nature and how it has influenced his work on the series, offering a comprehensive look into the making of this docuseries and the broader implications for sustainable agriculture.Discover the importance of building relationships in agriculture and the critical role of soil health in combating climate change. We discuss the challenges of collaborating with a diverse team of scientists, each with unique perspectives and approaches, while celebrating the joys and complexities of forming friendships across different sectors. From the challenging climate of Phoenix to the contrasting environment of northeast Oklahoma, the conversation highlights the impact of environment on lifestyle and sustainability practices. Through these discussions, a commitment to leaving a better planet for future generations shines through, even while acknowledging the limitations and contradictions in our current lifestyles.Peter and I also delve into adaptive multi-paddock (AMP) grazing and its comparison with conventional grazing practices. Listen in as we discuss how AMP grazing mimics the natural movements of bison on the Great Plains, promoting healthier soil and better water infiltration amidst climate extremes. The conversation extends to the global promotion of regenerative farming practices, emphasizing farmer-to-farmer and scientist-to-farmer dialogues. From using drones in farm management to offering advice for newcomers in filmmaking and agriculture, the episode is rich with resources and inspiration for those passionate about sustainable farming practices. Don't miss out on the invaluable insights and stories shared by Peter and our exploration of the future of farming.Links Mentioned in the EpisodeRoots So DeepCarbon CowboysSoil Health Academy