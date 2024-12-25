Grazing Grass Podcast : Sharing Stories of Regenerative Ag

e150. Unveiling Soil Secrets for Better Farming Outcomes with Dale Strickler
On today's episode we have Dale Strickler of Regenerative Wisdom, a consulting company based in Wichita, Kansas. He shares his background of growing up on a diversified family farm and initially pursuing engineering before switching to agronomy after being inspired by the concept of using nature to solve problems in agriculture.Dale discusses his journey of exploring regenerative practices, including rotational grazing, cover crops, and integrating multiple species like cattle, sheep, and poultry. He emphasizes the importance of feeding soil microbes through living roots and photosynthesis, rather than relying on tillage and external inputs.Dale emphasizes the need to shift from the dominant corn and soybean monoculture to more diverse, perennial-based systems that mimic natural ecosystems. He advocates for optimizing production on smaller acreages, prioritizing a good quality of life over the pursuit of ever-increasing scale.Links Mentioned in the EpisodeRegenerative WisdomVisit our Sponsors:Noble Research InstituteRedmondKencove Farm Fence
1:10:22
e149. Grazing, Growing, and Butchery with Jock Gibson
Join us as we welcome Jock Gibson from Edinvale Farm in northern Scotland, who shares his inspiring journey into grass-fed beef farming amidst the region's challenging climate. Jock reflects on his unexpected return to the family farm in 2015 after the loss of his parents, a transition that marked a shift in the farm's focus towards highland cattle. Explore the evolution of Edinvale Farm, from its beginnings in the mid-70s under George's father to its current operations, and the benefits and challenges of raising highland cattle. Discover how the farm's connection to their butchery business adds value to their produce, alongside their commitment to being "Pasture for Life" certified, which guarantees a grass-only diet for their cattle.Our discussion highlights the transformation towards sustainable farming practices, emphasizing the strategic integration of Edinvale Farm and the butcher shop to produce premium products that meet consumer demands. We discuss the introduction of Shorthorn genetics to improve carcass confirmation and finishing times while maintaining winter hardiness, as well as the importance of consumer feedback in shaping farm practices and breed choices. The balance between maintaining high-quality beef and meeting the economic challenges posed by the UK's beef market is a focal point, demonstrating the farm's resilience and adaptability.Jock also offers insights into optimizing cattle nutrition and grazing in northern Scotland's unique environment. Listen as he explains the decision to integrate Luing cattle, adapting breeds to fit specific systems and comply with regulations. The conversation touches on reducing chemical use, shifting grazing strategies, and tackling issues like low selenium affecting pregnancy rates. The episode culminates in exploring sustainable beef production strategies, underscoring the significance of resilience and adaptability in farming practices amidst a challenging political and economic climate. Join us for a thoughtful exploration of Jock's journey and the broader themes of sustainable agriculture and meat production.Links Mentioned in the EpisodeEdinvale FarmMacbeth ButcheryVisit our Sponsors:Noble Research InstituteRedmondKencove Farm Fence
59:27
e148. Roots So Deep with Peter Byck
Join us as we explore the fascinating world of regenerative farming with Peter Byck, the talented producer and director of the docuseries "Roots so Deep You Can See the Devil Down There." We chat about the inception and journey of creating this compelling series, focusing on a science project rooted in regenerative farming practices across the Southeast US. Peter shares insights on the unexpected findings from the farmers involved, the evolving science behind the project, and the profound impact of these practices on both the land and its people. He also opens up about his personal connection to nature and how it has influenced his work on the series, offering a comprehensive look into the making of this docuseries and the broader implications for sustainable agriculture.Discover the importance of building relationships in agriculture and the critical role of soil health in combating climate change. We discuss the challenges of collaborating with a diverse team of scientists, each with unique perspectives and approaches, while celebrating the joys and complexities of forming friendships across different sectors. From the challenging climate of Phoenix to the contrasting environment of northeast Oklahoma, the conversation highlights the impact of environment on lifestyle and sustainability practices. Through these discussions, a commitment to leaving a better planet for future generations shines through, even while acknowledging the limitations and contradictions in our current lifestyles.Peter and I also delve into adaptive multi-paddock (AMP) grazing and its comparison with conventional grazing practices. Listen in as we discuss how AMP grazing mimics the natural movements of bison on the Great Plains, promoting healthier soil and better water infiltration amidst climate extremes. The conversation extends to the global promotion of regenerative farming practices, emphasizing farmer-to-farmer and scientist-to-farmer dialogues. From using drones in farm management to offering advice for newcomers in filmmaking and agriculture, the episode is rich with resources and inspiration for those passionate about sustainable farming practices. Don't miss out on the invaluable insights and stories shared by Peter and our exploration of the future of farming.Links Mentioned in the EpisodeRoots So DeepCarbon CowboysSoil Health AcademyVisit our Sponsors:Noble Research InstituteRedmondKencove Farm Fence
57:44
e147. Cattle on Small Acreage with Janelle Anderson
What if small-scale farming could be both sustainable and profitable? Join us as Janelle Anderson from The Haven Farmstead in Southern Middle Tennessee shares her inspiring journey from Wisconsin to Tennessee's rolling landscapes. Janelle opens up about her experiences on a cow-calf operation near the Montana border, and her transition to a more intentional family life on a new piece of land. Discover the motivations, challenges, and triumphs of building a farm and home from the ground up, and how these life changes have led to a pursuit of a balanced, meaningful existence.Our conversation takes a detailed look at the practical aspects of farm life. From the benefits of pastured poultry and the profound impact of poultry manure on pasture health, to the intricacies of grazing cattle on small acreages, Janelle offers valuable insights and tips. We explore how different coop styles for chickens and turkeys can impact efficiency and ease of use, and delve into innovative marketing strategies like bulk pricing, which simplify operations and enhance customer satisfaction. Whether it's starting with steers and heifers or the importance of mentorship in farming, Janelle provides invaluable wisdom for anyone interested in sustainable agriculture.Wrapping up, we reflect on the significant role of regenerative grazing practices and how even small steps can lead to noticeable improvements in pasture health. In a world where juggling multiple responsibilities is common, Janelle reassures listeners that any movement is beneficial. This episode is a treasure trove of insights for aspiring farmers and homesteaders, touching on the importance of adaptability, community support, and a holistic approach to farming. Don't miss out on Janelle's expert advice and the heartfelt stories she shares from her journey in Southern Middle Tennessee.Links Mentioned in the EpisodeThe HavenVisit our Sponsors:Noble Research InstituteRedmondKencove Farm Fence
54:58
e146. Building a Partnership and Regenerative Ranch with McKinley Smoot and Mitch Dumke
Join us for an engaging exploration of regenerative grazing with McKinley Smoot and Mitch Dumpke of Three Springs Landing Cattle. Mitch, transitioning from a tech background to regenerative agriculture, shares his insights alongside McKinley, who brings a lifetime of ranching experience and holistic management. Discover the dynamics of their collaborative venture, including the challenges and learning experiences faced in starting their grass-finishing cattle and pastured chicken operation in Utah. Despite some technical issues with Mitch's audio, McKinley provides invaluable perspectives on their practices, complemented by updates on our own farm and exciting upcoming changes to the podcast.Listen in as Mitch recounts his journey from veganism to embracing a more holistic approach to meat consumption. This transformation is fueled by an understanding of nutritional value and ethical meat production practices. We explore the significance of connecting with food sources, contrasting fast food with sustainably raised livestock, and discuss the impact of agro-tourism in fostering deeper consumer-farmer relationships. The partnership of Mitch, James, and McKinley brings together diverse perspectives—environmental, nutritional, and more—showcasing their shared dedication to sustainable agriculture.The future of sustainable agriculture takes center stage as we navigate the challenges of profitability in farming, particularly amid rising land values and development pressures. Discover the creative solutions employed by McKinley and Mitch, from using Joel Salatin's methods to innovative electric fencing, all underscoring the potential for sustainable practices to thrive. The conversation sheds light on their perseverance in building a sustainable business model, emphasizing the importance of community support, adaptability, and a commitment to transparency. As they strive to maintain financial viability and ecological balance, the narrative highlights the collaborative efforts in holistic ranch management and the continuous journey of learning and improvement.Links Mentioned in the Episode3 Springs Land & LivestockVisit our Sponsors:Noble Research InstituteRedmondKencove Farm Fence
About Grazing Grass Podcast : Sharing Stories of Regenerative Ag
The Grazing Grass Podcast features insights and stories of regenerative farming, specifically emphasizing grass-based livestock management. Our mission is to foster a community where grass farmers can share knowledge and experiences with one another. We delve into their transition to these practices, explore the ins and outs of their operations, and then move into the "Over Grazing" segment, which addresses specific challenges and learning opportunities. The episode rounds off with the "Famous Four" questions, designed to extract valuable wisdom and advice. Join us to gain practical tips and inspiration from the pioneers of regenerative grass farming.
This is the podcast for you if you are trying to answer: What are regenerative farm practices? How to be grassfed? How do I graze other species of livestock? What's are ways to improve pasture and lower costs? What to sell direct to the consumer?