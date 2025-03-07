In part one of the premiere episode of Good Time Sallies, learn the identity of our first Queen of Clubs! Host Ana Matronic welcomes guests Brian Ferrari and James Gavin to talk about this remarkable woman and her early life - one that corresponds with the birth of nightlife as we know it. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In Part Two of Queen of Clubs: Madame Spivy, learn about the nightclub dubbed “chummiest nitery” and “really cute slice of Manhattan” by the press of the 1940s. A club known for breaking new talent where women could attend unescorted, and where the LGBTQ+ community could find a safe haven. Host Ana Matronic and her guests James Gavin and Brian Ferrari follow Madame Spivy from her Manhattan heights to her final resting place in Hollywood and introduce you to the friends, patrons, and collaborators of Madame Spivy. Listener discretion is advised and parental discretion is essential. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Introducing a new Queen of Clubs. Get ready to meet Ada Beatrice Queen Victoria Louise Virginia Smith, but everyone called her Bricktop. She was an incredible, dazzling personality in Paris between the wars. Next week’s episode is all about her - the woman who actually inspired this whole podcast. You're going to love hearing her story, our next Queen of Clubs. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Meet our next Queen of Clubs, Bricktop. A trailblazing hostess-entertainer whose "talking feet and legs" took her from the saloons of Chicago's Black Belt and Vancouver BC to the iconic hotspots of Harlem to her own nightclubs in Europe and North America. She's the flame-haired Queen of the Charleston who taught that dance to the famous and fabulous, was written about by John Steinbeck and F Scott Fitzgerald, written for by Cole Porter, and immortalized in song by Stephane Grapelli and Django Reinhardt. Who Is She? Host Ana Matronic introduces you to this incredible Good Time Sally. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

In Part Two of Queen of Clubs: Bricktop, we return to Paris and to Bricktop's "golden age" with a husband, a successful club, and a beautiful home. The good times are not destined to last though - with WWII on the horizon, how will our Good Time Sally get through? Host Ana Matronic and guest Tracey Denean Sharpley-Whiting share Bricktop's incredible story. Listener discretion is advised and parental discretion is essential. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Good Time Sallies

Ana Matronic hosts a brand new podcast about the people throughout history who have made pleasure their life’s pursuit.Good Time Sallies tells the stories of impactful people who have been left in the shadows as footnotes or minor characters in somebody else’s story, but each of whom made waves, broke moulds, and dared to live life as they pleased. With every episode, Ana Matronic centres these remarkable people and shares their inspiration with the world. From people of letters to ladies of leisure, from bawdy babes and badass boozehounds to Queens on the scene to queens of the obscene, this vibrant historical podcast is all about celebrating the Good Time Sally in us all who is here to take a shot and make her mark.Coming soon Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.