The Woman Behind the Woman: Karen Mulligan's Story from Annie Leibovitz's Studio

Jill sits down with her dear friend Karen Mulligan, the woman behind the legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz. Karen started as a production assistant at Annie's studio more than 25 years ago and worked her way up to become not only Annie's studio manager, but also her agent. Anyone who knows Karen knows she is Oz, making it all happen behind the curtain. It was on their first cover shoot together back in 2002 that Jill and Karen realized they had more in common than working long hours for two of the most influential women in the industry, and they have been best friends ever since. Karen reflects on her climb from entry-level production assistant to the wizard of Annie's studio, while she and Jill swap stories about the early days when a Rolodex was the closest thing to Google. She gives an insider's view of celebrity photo shoots, sharing raw stories of working with A-list talent like Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, and Joaquin Phoenix, revealing the mayhem that happens before those images reach magazine pages. From wrangling stubborn animals to coordinating shoots on active film sets while managing the inevitable crises of big budgets and bigger egos, Karen explains how problem-solving, adaptability, and finesse are essential. Listeners get rare insight into the controlled chaos that produces some of today's most recognizable imagery, told by the woman who has been orchestrating the magic from behind the scenes for decades.