Introducing Ghost of a Chance

When history buff Eric Roper buys an old house in Minneapolis, he wants to know everything about the people who lived there before him. But one couple became his obsession. They were one of the few Black families more than a hundred years ago to own a home in what's now the whitest part of Minneapolis. And they show Eric a side of his city he never knew before. This is "Ghost of a Chance" from the Minnesota Star Tribune. Coming January 13.