Apple's iPhone Ultra Foldable w/ Guest Mark Gurman
Apple is making big moves, and the latest rumors suggest a foldable iPhone is on the way - possibly called the iPhone Ultra! With reports indicating that Apple is working on a book-style foldable design, this could be one of the most significant products in company history. We explore the rumors, including potential specs, design choices, and how Apple's take on foldables may stand out from the competition with Mark Gurman of Bloomberg. Beyond the iPhone Ultra, Apple is also revamping its entire product lineup. From the latest iPad updates to upcoming MacBook changes, we analyze how Apple's broader hardware strategy is evolving. Additionally, Apple Intelligence - a key component of the company's AI push - has faced significant delays. Could this impact Apple's competitive edge against companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI? On the software side, Apple is planning a massive redesign of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 this year at WWDC to create a more unified experience. With changes inspired by visionOS, Apple's approach to UI consistency could reshape how we interact with their devices. But is Apple merging its operating systems too aggressively, or is this the right move to future-proof its ecosystem?
38:47
Is Apple Intelligence All Hype? w/ Taylor Lorenz
AI has been hyped up like the world's next superstar athlete, but when it comes time to perform, has it actually stuck the landing? In this episode, we dive into the state of AI today, breaking down what's working, what's failing, and how companies like Apple, Google, and OpenAI are shaping the future. We discuss Apple Intelligence, its delayed rollout, and whether Apple's privacy-first approach is actually hurting its AI capabilities. Plus, what's going on with AI-generated images, the evolution of Siri, and the battle between Google Gemini, ChatGPT, and Apple's attempts to keep up. And of course, we analyze whether companies are just slapping "AI" on everything from bird feeders to massage chairs to sell more products. On top of that, we discuss T-Mobile's partnership with Starlink and the conspiracy theories running rampant about Elon Musk tracking everything. Also, are we witnessing the slow demise of TikTok in the U.S.? Taylor Lorenz joins the discussion to break it all down.
53:36
Apple's Surprising Mistake w/ Jon Prosser
In this episode, we dive deep into how the iPhone 15 reveals Apple may not have anticipated the rise of AI. Did the company get caught off-guard, and what does this mean for future products? We discuss whether Apple's frugal hardware approach left them unprepared for the AI revolution. Join us as we break down Apple's response to AI's rapid growth, the future of Apple Intelligence, and what this means for upcoming devices like the iPhone SE. Sponsored by Thinkie: Train your brain in under 60 seconds! https://www.thinkiesystem.com Jon Prosser on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@frontpagetech Andru Edwards on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Andru Jon Rettinger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jon4lakers Circuit Breaker: My Weekly Tech Newsletter
55:28
Talking Privacy with Apple - Are Your Secrets Safe?
Watch the video version: https://youtu.be/1YOi0r3vptQ We dive deep into Apple's privacy policies and features with exclusive insights from Katie Skinner, Apple's User Privacy Engineering Manager, and Sandy Parakilas, Apple's Privacy Product Marketing Lead. Andru Edwards went to Apple Park to get the answers to some of the most pressing questions about privacy, security, and how Apple integrates these elements into every product. As Apple often says, privacy is a fundamental human right, and this video will give you an understanding of how that stance impacts you as an everyday user.We go over key features like App Tracking Transparency, which gives you control over which apps can track your activity, and the detailed privacy nutrition labels that provide transparency about app data usage. From Face ID's secure authentication to the data minimization principle, Apple is committed to protecting your personal information at every level. We also tackle some common misconceptions head-on. Are apps listening to you all the time? Does Apple store your Face ID and Touch ID data? The conversation also touches on how Apple handles requests from governments for user data and their firm stance on not creating backdoors for law enforcement, reinforcing their commitment to user privacy. When it comes to new features, we get into the privacy assurances of the recently announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024. Learn how these advancements continue to prioritize privacy without compromising on convenience. Whether it's through on-device intelligence or private cloud compute, Apple ensures that your data is used responsibly and transparently. This video is a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding how Apple is setting the standard for privacy in the tech industry.
44:29
Is Apple Intelligence Even Good? w/ Lexy Savvides
In this episode of Geared Up, Jon and Andru are joined by Lexy Savvides from CNET for an in-depth discussion on the latest advancements in technology and AI. Lexy shares her insights into the process of creating engaging tech content at CNET. Andru Edwards on YouTube: https://youtube.com/@Andru Jon Rettinger on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jon4lakers Lexy Savvides on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lexysavvides Circuit Breaker: My Weekly Tech Newsletter The episode also explores the latest Apple developer beta releases, featuring the new Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Jon, Andru, and Lexy discuss the implications of these AI enhancements, debating whether Apple's approach will successfully integrate AI into everyday user experiences. In addition, Jon shares his recent home automation makeover, detailing his efforts to streamline his devices to get everything into HomeKit using HOOBS and the Matter protocol. We also go over the Samsung Galaxy Ring and Watch Ultra, as well as predictions for the next big thing in smartphones.
