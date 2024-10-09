Talking Privacy with Apple - Are Your Secrets Safe?

Watch the video version: https://youtu.be/1YOi0r3vptQ We dive deep into Apple’s privacy policies and features with exclusive insights from Katie Skinner, Apple’s User Privacy Engineering Manager, and Sandy Parakilas, Apple’s Privacy Product Marketing Lead. Andru Edwards went to Apple Park to get the answers to some of the most pressing questions about privacy, security, and how Apple integrates these elements into every product. As Apple often says, privacy is a fundamental human right, and this video will give you an understanding of how that stance impacts you as an everyday user.We go over key features like App Tracking Transparency, which gives you control over which apps can track your activity, and the detailed privacy nutrition labels that provide transparency about app data usage. From Face ID’s secure authentication to the data minimization principle, Apple is committed to protecting your personal information at every level. We also tackle some common misconceptions head-on. Are apps listening to you all the time? Does Apple store your Face ID and Touch ID data? The conversation also touches on how Apple handles requests from governments for user data and their firm stance on not creating backdoors for law enforcement, reinforcing their commitment to user privacy. When it comes to new features, we get into the privacy assurances of the recently announced Apple Intelligence at WWDC 2024. Learn how these advancements continue to prioritize privacy without compromising on convenience. Whether it’s through on-device intelligence or private cloud compute, Apple ensures that your data is used responsibly and transparently. This video is a must-watch for anyone interested in understanding how Apple is setting the standard for privacy in the tech industry.Support the show: http://youtube.com/gearlive/joinSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.