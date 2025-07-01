Powered by RND
Frontier Banter
Frontier Banter

Fort Sill Public Affairs
Government
Frontier Banter
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Frontier Banter: Relationships, Readiness & Rip-Its - Episode 8
    In this powerful new episode of Frontier Banter, Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with Fort Sill’s brigade commanders — Col. Lourdes Costas (31st ADA, calling in while deployed), Col. Jason Ferguson (MEDDAC), Col. Lazander Tomlinson (428th FA), and Col. Reginald White (434th FA) — for an unfiltered conversation about what keeps Fort Sill running strong. From building rock-solid relationships and supporting rapid deployments to tackling barracks, training space, wellness resources, and holistic health & fitness (H2F), our leaders share behind-the-scenes stories that show how teamwork — and looking out for each other — keeps our Soldiers and families mission-ready.
    --------  
    48:37
  • Frontier Banter: Inside Fort Sill’s Mission Control—Drones, Lasers & the Team Powering 80,000 Soldiers
    In this month’s episode, Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with the people who keep Fort Sill running safely and smoothly when the rest of us are sleeping—or shooting, flying, or training. Their guests are: Glenn Waters – DPTMS Director (the orchestra conductor) William Benitezpeña – Chief, Plans, Operations & Security Division (masters emergency readiness, security, and big-exercise logistics) Michael Spears – Chief, Training Division (runs ranges, simulators, and 80,000-soldier-a-year training land) Robert Turner – Airfield Manager (controls Henry Post Army Airfield and Fort Sill’s slice of Oklahoma airspace) What you’ll hear “Readiness” in plain English. For DPTMS it means making sure every range, classroom, flight pattern and emergency plan is aligned so units can train today and deploy tomorrow—whether that’s basic trainees firing their first rounds or 4-60th ADA fielding a laser-armed Stryker. Tiny teams, outsized impact. DPTMS operates with fewer than 30 people in each division, yet keeps thousands of acres of land, miles of airspace, and dozens of large-scale ceremonies and mobilizations running like clockwork. Think of them as Fort Sill’s “mission control.” Training is going high-tech. From virtual reality gunnery and mechanic simulators to counter-drone scenarios and hypersonic-weapon test beds, the crew explains how new technology saves time, dollars and—most important—ammo. Airspace as a combat multiplier. Turner breaks down how Fort Sill controls its own FAA-delegated skies, juggling Army helicopters, Air Force jets, civilian traffic and the next wave of unmanned aircraft—all so artillery rounds and medevac flights can share the same horizon safely. Career transitions that work. Spears describes DPTMS’s “SkillBridge”–style internships where retiring Soldiers shadow range inspectors or simulator techs, often landing civilian jobs on post. Ground-level wisdom. Each leader offers rapid-fire advice for new Soldiers: stay fit; master your craft; find mentors (especially the quiet pros); and never stop improving yourself—physically, mentally, socially and spiritually. A peek ahead. The team promises a future episode on “power projection”—how Fort Sill would mobilize people and equipment in a contested environment, from energy resilience to cyber and physical security. This conversation pulls back the curtain on the planners, controllers and innovators who make those booms happen safely—and ensure everyone goes home at night. Listen in on Facebook, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music or wherever you stream, and you’ll never look at a drone, a firing point or that little radar dome by the airfield the same way again.
    --------  
    56:32
  • Frontier Banter: Power Projection and Quality of Life: Baird twins & CSM Pearson reveal how Fort Sill stays mission-ready
    New Frontier Banter episode alert! Ever wondered what it takes to run Fort Sill—and why that matters off-post, too? Tune in as Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird sits down with his identical twin, Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Thomas “TJ” Baird, and Fort Sill Garrison CSM Bill Pearson for “Double the Baird, Triple the Insight.” With 50 years of service between them, the brothers trace their journey from sand-bagged guard towers to the Pentagon and Installation Management Command, explaining how leading a “small city” of Soldiers, civilians, families, and contractors is nothing like line-unit command. You’ll hear why “power projection” starts with finding 600 extra mattresses for Basic Training expansion, how drones, artificial intelligence, and the new 6.8 mm rifle are reshaping local ranges and motor pools, and why those upgrades translate into safer airspace and new jobs for the Lawton community. The trio swap hacks for beating calendar overload (their tongue-in-cheek “Microsoft Outlook Kill Chain”), open up about resilience after broken bones and course failures, and share family-friendly moments—like TJ’s battlefield-traveling teddy bear, Cool Bear, now starring in a children’s haiku book. Whether you’re a Soldier looking for leadership tips, a spouse seeking work-life harmony, or a neighbor curious how post projects boost the regional economy, this episode has something for you!
    --------  
    57:39
  • Frontier Banter: Strength Through Support: Fort Sill's Award-Winning Army Community Service Program
    Get ready for an in-depth, lively conversation that shows exactly why Fort Sill’s Army Community Service (ACS) keeps racking up awards—and changing lives! In this episode of the “Fort Sill Frontier Banter Podcast,” Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with ACS Director Monica Ulibarri, Family Advocacy Program Manager Margarita De Leon, and Financial Readiness Program Manager Zilpa Oseguera. They pull back the curtain on ACS’s wide range of free services, from child abuse prevention and new-parent guidance to financial counseling, volunteer opportunities, and even fun community events like the upcoming ACS Birthday Bash. You’ll hear about how ACS programs tackle real-world challenges, whether it’s helping soldiers and families handle a sudden financial crisis or balancing parenthood and deployments. The team also shares stories of true “strength through support”—including record-breaking AER fundraising campaigns and families who found crucial help just when they needed it most. If you’ve ever wondered how ACS can boost morale and readiness for your unit and the entire Fort Sill community, this episode answers that question in spades. Tune in to discover why ACS is not just an agency, but a caring partner, ready to back you up every step of the way!
    --------  
    48:54
  • Frontier Banter: Mental Toughness - From Pageants to Combat Boots
    Join "Frontier Banter" for a refreshingly candid conversation where Fort Sill Garrison Commander Col. Derek Baird and Command Sgt. Maj. Bill Pearson sit down with Miss Oklahoma USA 2024, Danika Christopherson, for a fascinating journey into mental toughness. From 4 a.m. runs channeling her military-inspired "Delta Charlie" alter ego to plunging into ice baths while listening to David Goggins, Danika reveals how she balances pageant-world excellence with leading a 160-person team. The trio's natural chemistry shines as they explore unconventional paths to resilience, swap stories about "bulldozer mindsets," and bridge the worlds of combat boots and crown jewels with surprising parallels in leadership philosophy. Whether it's Danika's evolution from teenage competitor to Miss USA second runner-up, Command Sgt. Maj. Pearson's alter ego "Blaze Thunderfist," or Col. Baird's insights on "feedback goodwill," this episode delivers a masterclass in authentic leadership. Listeners will find themselves simultaneously entertained and equipped with practical mental toughness techniques that work whether you're preparing for a pageant, leading troops, or facing your own daily battles. This isn't your typical leadership podcast – it's an unfiltered look at how real resilience is built, one ice bath and early morning run at a time.
    --------  
    58:44

About Frontier Banter

Introducing "Frontier Banter," the official podcast of Fort Sill Garrison! Join Col. Derek Baird, Garrison Commander, and CSM Bill Pearson as they share the stories and spotlight the people who make Fort Sill an exceptional place to live, work, and serve. From housing improvements and family support programs to fitness initiatives and cutting-edge technology, "Frontier Banter" delves into the topics that matter to our Soldiers, Army civilians, and families.
Government

