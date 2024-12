26: Saul: The Nephilim King

According to the Hebrew Bible and Old Testament, Saul was a monarch of ancient Israel and Judah and the first king of the United Monarchy. His reign, traditionally placed in the late eleventh century BCE, marked the transition of the Israelites from a scattered tribal society ruled by various judges to organized statehood. It's known Biblically that he hailed from a small clan from the Tribe of Benjamin, but what if that small clan was from a Nephilim Bloodline? Join Joel on a fascinating trip as he discovers the true origins of the first king of Israel. He connects the dots from Saul's lineage to giant bloodlines and examines his physicality which would have been otherworldly according to the Hebrew translations. He then shows the tumultuous relationship between Saul and the future King David and the battle between the serpent seed and the perfect bloodline Yeshua was to come from.