Demons, Nephilim, Drones, UFOs & Lilith?! This week, Joel shares some of his personal paranormal and UFO experiences with the audience, connecting research to understand better what happened in his life.
--------
1:23:01
26: Saul: The Nephilim King
According to the Hebrew Bible and Old Testament, Saul was a monarch of ancient Israel and Judah and the first king of the United Monarchy. His reign, traditionally placed in the late eleventh century BCE, marked the transition of the Israelites from a scattered tribal society ruled by various judges to organized statehood. It's known Biblically that he hailed from a small clan from the Tribe of Benjamin, but what if that small clan was from a Nephilim Bloodline?
Join Joel on a fascinating trip as he discovers the true origins of the first king of Israel. He connects the dots from Saul's lineage to giant bloodlines and examines his physicality which would have been otherworldly according to the Hebrew translations. He then shows the tumultuous relationship between Saul and the future King David and the battle between the serpent seed and the perfect bloodline Yeshua was to come from.
1:41:51
25: Trolls Of The Ancient World w/ Cryptids Of The Corn
A troll is a being in Nordic folklore, including Norse mythology. In Old Norse sources, beings described as trolls dwell in isolated areas of rocks, mountains, or caves, live together in small family units, and are rarely helpful to human beings. In later Scandinavian folklore, trolls became beings in their own right, where they live far from human habitation, are not Christianized, and are considered dangerous to human beings.
Joel is joined by Mr. E and Jay Clone 27 to peel back the layers of troll lore to see if these monstrous beings existed in the past and present. Mr. E breaks down the different kinds of trolls, which, by all accounts, had extensive infrastructures within their tribes. They then break down ancient stories of King Harald Fairhair and Olaf The Second - The Slayer of Trolls, along with modern-day accounts, to piece together the mystery of these strange cryptids.
Cryptids of the Corn: https://www.cryptidsofthecorn.com
1:56:08
24: History Of The Elohim w/ Justin Kiser
Elohim is a Hebrew word meaning "gods" or "godhood". Although the word is grammatically plural, in the Hebrew Bible it most often takes singular verbal or pronominal agreement and refers to a single deity, particularly the God of Israel. In other verses it refers to the singular gods of other nations or to deities in the plural which begs the question, were these gods mere idols made of stone and wood or were they real?
This week, Joel is joined by Pastor Justin Kiser to unravel the mystery of the Elohim of the Bible and their connection to the mysterious Divine Counsel. They take a look at famous gods like Baal, Ashteroth, and Molock. Finally, they take a look at Genesis 1:26 and the depths of what Yahweh has created when it comes to these Elohim.
Pastor Justin Kiser: [email protected]
1:48:06
23: REM Cloning
Cloning is the process of producing individual organisms with identical genomes, either by natural or artificial means. In the conspiratorial world, it has become a staple from celebrities to politicians being the focal point of the theories. The idea that elite families use cloning for nefarious means hit its crescendo when a mysterious character, Donald Marchall, began posting on Facebook in 2011 claiming he had been subject to these experiments since early childhood.
Join Joel on an intriguing trip as he looks at the idea of REM cloning, the process of transferring someone’s consciousness into a clone body during REM sleep. He shows how the Vril Society integrated into Germany and helped facilitate the Vril-ya’s cloning machinations in conjunction with the Elite. Lastly, Joel breaks down Donald Marshall’s Mark 2 REM Cloning process and how it connects with abductions now.
