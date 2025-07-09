Frankly, We Need Fire Levies - Episode 2

In this episode of Frankly Franklin, we dig into something that affects every household in our community - our fire department. Why does the Franklin Fire Department matter? How can we support them? And what happens if they are understaffed and without properly working equipment?We sit down with Mayor Brent Centers and Chief Stitzel from Franklin’s Fire Department to break it all down: staffing, response times, equipment needs, and the real cost of keeping our neighborhoods safe. If you’ve ever wondered what a levy actually funds or how your vote impacts emergency services, this is the episode for you.Whether you're a longtime resident or new to Franklin, this conversation helps you understand the critical role the Franklin Fire Department play in our city’s safety and future.