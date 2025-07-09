Powered by RND
Government
  • Frankly, We Need Fire Levies - Episode 2
    In this episode of Frankly Franklin, we dig into something that affects every household in our community - our fire department. Why does the Franklin Fire Department matter? How can we support them? And what happens if they are understaffed and without properly working equipment?We sit down with Mayor Brent Centers and Chief Stitzel from Franklin’s Fire Department to break it all down: staffing, response times, equipment needs, and the real cost of keeping our neighborhoods safe. If you’ve ever wondered what a levy actually funds or how your vote impacts emergency services, this is the episode for you.Whether you're a longtime resident or new to Franklin, this conversation helps you understand the critical role the Franklin Fire Department play in our city’s safety and future.
    25:38
  • Welcome to Franklin, Ohio - Episode 1
    In our debut episode, Mayor Brent Centers and City Manager Jonathan Westendorf sit down to talk about why Franklin, Ohio is launching a podcast—and why it matters. From ambitious development projects to good old-fashioned fireworks, this episode dives into how Franklin is growing, evolving, and listening.Special guest Joe Rozzi from Rozzi Fireworks joins us to share the exciting details behind Franklin’s upcoming Independence Day celebration, including a first-of-its-kind drone and rooftop pyrotechnics show that’s set to light up downtown.We cover everything from transparency in local government and community-driven planning to what it really takes to pull off a citywide celebration.It’s all part of Franklin’s mission to stay connected, innovative, and ready for what’s next. And we want your input—every episode ends with an opportunity for you to join the conversation.
About Frankly Franklin

Discussing our future, one episode at a time. Frankly Franklin is the official podcast of the City of Franklin, Ohio, where transparency meets conversation. Tune in for open dialogue, behind-the-scenes insights, and real opportunities to share your feedback - because in Franklin, your voice matters.
