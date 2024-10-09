12 - Addendum - Missing Pieces

In season two of Framed, we attempted to piece together exactly what happened in the Buddhist Temple Massacre at Wat Promkunaram. The end result of our research efforts produced, what we hope, is the clearest picture of what happened to the nine victims of Arizona's deadliest mass shooting. In spite of our efforts, there were still a few questions we were unable to answer in Season 2. So, the Framed Team kept digging, looking for those missing puzzle pieces. And, what we found has the potential to change the narrative that surrounds this case.