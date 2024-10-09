Aaron Habel (Generation Why) and Jack Luna (Dark Topic) bring you stories of the catastrophically lost. Search for Marooned in whichever podcast app you use and follow or subscribe and never miss an episode. Two episodes are out now with more on the way. Framed season 3 is still being worked on. I will update you once it is ready. Episode 1: InchwormEpisode 2: Crusoe Of The SaharaWebsite: visitmarooned.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
7:43
12 - Addendum - Missing Pieces
12 - Addendum - Missing Pieces

In season two of Framed, we attempted to piece together exactly what happened in the Buddhist Temple Massacre at Wat Promkunaram. The end result of our research efforts produced, what we hope, is the clearest picture of what happened to the nine victims of Arizona's deadliest mass shooting. In spite of our efforts, there were still a few questions we were unable to answer in Season 2. So, the Framed Team kept digging, looking for those missing puzzle pieces. And, what we found has the potential to change the narrative that surrounds this case.
38:48
11 - Where There’s Smoke – Part 2
11 - Where There's Smoke – Part 2

The Framed Team has assembled the pieces to this jigsaw puzzle in a way that no one ever has, to reveal a picture no one's ever seen. To the question, what exactly happened inside the Wat Promkunaram temple on a warm summer night in 1991… we have an answer, and we think we can prove it
1:37:06
10 - Where There’s Smoke – Part 1
10 - Where There's Smoke – Part 1

The Framed Team has assembled the pieces to this jigsaw puzzle in a way that no one ever has, to reveal a picture no one's ever seen. To the question, what exactly happened inside the Wat Promkunaram temple on a warm summer night in 1991… we have an answer, and we think we can prove it.
54:44
9 - Veredictum
9 - Veredictum

The rules that govern what evidence is admissible and what is inadmissible can be complicated. Often times our common sense understanding of what a relevant fact is doesn't line up with what the law allows jurors to hear. The gap between the two views can be vast. In this case, the evidence the jury used to reach their verdict was remarkably different than the evidence we've covered so far. On this episode of Framed, we're going to explore why.