It was an eventful day at Patriots training camp, and Tom E. Curran is joined by Phil Perry to break everything down for Day 1. The biggest storyline: Robert Kraft said that the Patriots have offered Christian Gonzalez a deal that would make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Gonzalez was also a full participant in Day 1 of training camp. Where do things go from here regarding his contract negotiations? On another note, Gabe Jacas has finally signed his rookie deal. He has yet to appear at camp, but it’s a massive step in getting the rookie ready for his first year in the league. DeAndre Hopkins continues his work with the receivers, and players like A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are loving it. Curran also shares his practice details, which include the highlights from practice and how Drake Maye looked.



0:00 Intro



1:02 Patriots made MASSIVE offer to Christian Gonzalez



9:30 Christian Gonzales was a FULL participant at training camp



13:08 Gabe Jacas finally signed rookie deal with Patriots



16:29 Tom Curran’s practice details



20:44 How Romeo Doubs will fit into Patriots offense



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