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30 episodes
- Direct from Gillette Stadium! Tom Curran and Phil Perry break down all the action from Patriots training camp. We dive into Gabe Jacas signing his rookie deal, A.J. Brown on adjusting his game for Drake Maye, and the top 3 takeaways from camp so far.
00:00 Details on Gabe Jacas contract
04:00 A.J. Brown on his relationship with Drake Maye
07:30 Three things we’ve learned so far at training camp
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The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
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Kayshon Boutte with the catch of the day... again! Reporting from Day 2 of Patriots' training camp07/26/2026 | 18 mins.Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry are back reporting from Gillette after Day 2 of Patriots' training camp. Kayshon Boutte makes the catch of the day for the second day in a row, and Christian Gonzalez is back out on the field after Robert Kraft gets candid about his contract offer. We hear from Dre'Mont Jones, Wil Campbell and Kevin Byard.
1:00: Defense won the day at Day 2 of training camp
02:43: Christian Gonzalez "taking the high road" after Robert Kraft made his contract offer somewhat public?
8:15: Dre'Mont Jones says the Patriots' Edge group is underrated
10:30: Will Campbell talks offseason workouts with NFL veterans
15:00: Kayshon Boutte taking most of his reps with Drake Maye despite trade rumors
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FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
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Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
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A deal is ON THE TABLE for Christian Gonzalez | An EVENTFUL Day 1 of Patriots training camp07/26/2026 | 25 mins.It was an eventful day at Patriots training camp, and Tom E. Curran is joined by Phil Perry to break everything down for Day 1. The biggest storyline: Robert Kraft said that the Patriots have offered Christian Gonzalez a deal that would make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Gonzalez was also a full participant in Day 1 of training camp. Where do things go from here regarding his contract negotiations? On another note, Gabe Jacas has finally signed his rookie deal. He has yet to appear at camp, but it’s a massive step in getting the rookie ready for his first year in the league. DeAndre Hopkins continues his work with the receivers, and players like A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are loving it. Curran also shares his practice details, which include the highlights from practice and how Drake Maye looked.
0:00 Intro
1:02 Patriots made MASSIVE offer to Christian Gonzalez
9:30 Christian Gonzales was a FULL participant at training camp
13:08 Gabe Jacas finally signed rookie deal with Patriots
16:29 Tom Curran’s practice details
20:44 How Romeo Doubs will fit into Patriots offense
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FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
NBC Sports Boston Superfeed - One feed for all NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
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- Tom Curran and Phil Perry break down what Mike Vrabel had to say to the media on Friday down at Gillette. What’s the latest with Gabe Jacas and Christian Gonzalez? What’s DeAndre Hopkins doing down at Gillette?
00:00 DeAndre Hopkins visits Patriots while weighing coaching
07:30 Vrabel addresses Gabe Jacas remaining unsigned heading into camp
11:40 Vrabel: Christian Gonzalez is here, I expect him to participate
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+++++++
FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
NBC Sports Boston Superfeed - One feed for all NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Biggest storylines & under-the-radar players heading into Patriots training camp07/23/2026 | 40 mins.Phil Perry is back with the Next Pats Podcast. With Patriots training camp just two days away, Phil breaks down the biggest storylines to watch heading into the 2026 season. Christian Gonzalez's contract talks appear to have stalled, prompting Phil to examine what's behind the holdup and whether the star cornerback could hold out during training camp. Meanwhile, second-round pick Gabe Jacas remains unsigned. Is the rookie trending toward a redshirt season in Year 1? Phil also highlights several under-the-radar players who could make an impact this season.
0:00 Intro
2:21 Christian Gonzalez’ contract situation
5:41 Gabe Jacas remains unsigned
11:41 Patriots leveling up offense: Letting Drake Maye take control
17:09 Patriots leveling up offense: Using different schemes
24:54 Under-the-radar players: Craig Woodson
28:32 Under-the-radar players: Elijah Ponder
29:44 Under-the-radar players: Marcellas Dial
31:19 Under-the-radar players: Alijah Vera-Tucker
34:34 Under-the-radar players: Eli Raridon
36:35 Super deep sleepers for Patriots
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FOLLOW ➡️ NBC Sports Boston ➡️ Site | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook | X
Subscribe to our other podcasts:
Tom Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast
The Next Pats Podcast with Phil Perry
Celtics Talk with Chris Forsberg
The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews
NBC Sports Boston Superfeed - One feed for all NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Foxboro Unlimited - One feed for all Patriots related NBCSB shows + bonus clips
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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An aggregated “super feed” of NBC Sports Boston’s New England Patriots football podcasts: “Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk”, “The Next Pats Podcast”, and “The Quick Snap with Brian Hoyer and David Andrews”Podcast website
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