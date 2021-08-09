The murder of 18-year-old Rhonda Sue Coleman in 1990 has been a thorn in the side of the small community of Hazlehurst, GA for over 30 years. No arrests, no ans... More
The Silver Lining | Episode 13
UPDATE: “Rhonda’s Law” makes history. Sean shares what’s currently happening in the investigation, including what’s known about the DNA results.
5/18/2023
40:12
Were You Ever Really There? - Part 2 | Episode 12
Sometimes, to get to the end, you have to go back to the beginning.
12/16/2021
41:15
Were You Ever Really There? - Part 1 | Episode 11
There are no secrets that time does not reveal.
12/16/2021
35:16
30 Years Gone | Episode 10
Sean tries to make sense of all the information he’s collected so far… but a surprising source might just have what he’s been looking for all along.
9/15/2021
37:14
A Mouth Full of Briars | Episode 9
More eyewitnesses come forward with information. Is Sean getting closer to the truth?
The murder of 18-year-old Rhonda Sue Coleman in 1990 has been a thorn in the side of the small community of Hazlehurst, GA for over 30 years. No arrests, no answers, and no justice. The family, friends and townspeople have never let go of the hope of finally getting the answers they so desperately seek.
Fox Hunter is a 10-episode series with new episodes publishing Tuesday mornings.