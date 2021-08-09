Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Available Episodes

5 of 14
  • The Silver Lining | Episode 13
    UPDATE: “Rhonda’s Law” makes history. Sean shares what’s currently happening in the investigation, including what’s known about the DNA results.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/18/2023
    40:12
  • Were You Ever Really There? - Part 2 | Episode 12
    Sometimes, to get to the end, you have to go back to the beginning. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/16/2021
    41:15
  • Were You Ever Really There? - Part 1 | Episode 11
    There are no secrets that time does not reveal. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/16/2021
    35:16
  • 30 Years Gone | Episode 10
    Sean tries to make sense of all the information he’s collected so far… but a surprising source might just have what he’s been looking for all along. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/15/2021
    37:14
  • A Mouth Full of Briars | Episode 9
    More eyewitnesses come forward with information. Is Sean getting closer to the truth? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    9/8/2021
    35:39

About Fox Hunter

The murder of 18-year-old Rhonda Sue Coleman in 1990 has been a thorn in the side of the small community of Hazlehurst, GA for over 30 years. No arrests, no answers, and no justice. The family, friends and townspeople have never let go of the hope of finally getting the answers they so desperately seek.  Fox Hunter is a 10-episode series with new episodes publishing Tuesday mornings.
