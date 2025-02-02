Ep. 1: 80s Heartland Rock Is Not Just for the Heartland

Not everyone can agree that it is an actual subgenre of rock, which may because there is no agreement on how to define it. This first episode of For the Record: The 80s examines how the culture around heartland rock limited its primary audience, but the actual themes of heartland rock are far more universal. FTR80 is a companion podcast to For the Record: The 70s! Subscribe to make sure you do not miss any upcoming episodes!