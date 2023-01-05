Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander

Welcome to Ben Verlander’s clubhouse, where flipping bats is not only allowed but encouraged! On the Flippin’ Bats pod, expect candid 1-on-1 interviews with pla... More
BALTIMORE ORIOLES ADLEY RUTSCHMAN ON LIVING UP TO THE EXPECTATIONS & THE O'S SEASON
Ben Verlander welcomes Baltimore Orioles superstar Adley Rutschman to the show and they discuss his call to the Big Leagues moment, his first Opening Day, handling all the hype, possibly breaking Cal Ripken's record and the O's season.
5/3/2023
14:22
BONUS: SHOHEI OHTANI ALMOST HITS FOR THE FIRST CYCLE IN MLB HISTORY AS A STARTING PITCHER
Ben Verlander brings you all things Shohei Ohtani related in 'This Week In Shohei Ohtani News'. Ben goes over Ohtani's roller coaster outing on the mound and how he almost became the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle as a starting pitcher.
5/2/2023
13:15
HOUSTON ASTROS & WHITE SOX HEADLINE TOP CITY CONNECTS + EXTRA INNINGS RULE NEEDS CHANGES
Ben Verlander brings you his 'Honesty Hour' for this week and this week it's regarding how MLB needs to tweak extra innings. Alex and Ben also tackle the Top 3 best and worst city connect jerseys and then there's another installment of 'Name That Team'.
5/2/2023
19:16
CAN BRYCE HARPER'S RETURN TURN THINGS AROUND FOR THE PHILLIES? + UGANDA TO MLB DREAMS
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry bring you the amazing story of Kasumba Dennis, an MLB hopeful from Uganda. It's the end of the month so Ben announces his Team of the Month and Player of the Month. There's another edition of MLB Power Rankings, 'Overreaction Monday' & MORE!
5/1/2023
44:07
JOHN SMOLTZ ON METS MAX SCHERZER'S EJECTION AND SUSPENSION & POSSIBLE MLB EXPANSION
Ben Verlander welcomes John Smoltz to the show and they discuss the ejection and suspension of New York Mets' Max Scherzer, they also talk about the future of the MLB and if there will be expansion soon!
